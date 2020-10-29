Why Was Lark Voorhies AKA Lisa Turtle Missing From The 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot Trailer?

So why was Voorhies excluded from the reboot trailer? While no official comment has been made, we do have some speculation on that matter. Digging into NBC's statement - "when the show picks up with Lisa" - seems to indicate that she will be appearing later on in the series. NBC also hasn't confirmed how many episodes she will be in at this time, so it could be that her reprisal of the role is more of a guest appearance than a staple character.