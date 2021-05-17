Why Tony Dokoupil Won’t Be On ‘CBS This Morning’ For A While

CBS This Morning anchor Tony Dokoupil is going to be leaving our televisions for a little while. For that matter, MSNBC reporter Katy Tur will be stepping away for a while as well. They share the best excuse in the world.

Baby Joy For Katy Tur, Tony Dokoupil

Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur just had a baby! Their new daughter is named Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil. SHe’ll join her one-year-old brother Theodore, or “Teddy,” as he’s known to his family. Dokoupil also has two older children from a previous marriage.

You can visit People for some exclusive photos as well. Tur and Dokoupil spilled all the details about the hospital trip to the outlet. When Tur went into labor, Dokoupil initially just thought his wife’s discomfort had been caused by some bad take-out. Tur was in labor for nearly 24 hours, but it was all worth it. The couple told the magazine, “We’re all looking forward to a full and crazy house this summer.”

Dokoupil will now take paternity leave and will have guests fill in for him including LeVar Burton and Drew Barrymore. Tur announced that she would be stepping away for a bit on May 5 in a segment that highlighted how maternity leave is, unfortunately, a luxury and not a right.

In Good Company

Eloise now shares a birthday with some interesting folks. Dancing With The Stars star Derek Hough is celebrating his birthday today, as are Bob Saget and Craig Ferguson. They all share the sign of Taurus if you’re curious.

A Note On Baby Announcements

Dokoipil and Tur made no secret of their pregnancy, which means this is a useful opportunity to talk about tabloids and babies. Secret pregnancies do exist, but they’re vastly outnumbered by public statements and Instagram videos. For every Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, there are two dozen celebrities who make sure the public knows that a baby is coming.

Gossip Cop brings this up because tabloids act like the opposite is true. Literally every week we debunk story after story about babies that never get announced, nor arrive. Just this week we quashed rumors about Mila Kunis, Taylor Swift and Porsha Williams expecting. If any of these celebrities were actually pregnant, you could expect a Tur-esque series of announcements and updates.

We don’t know exactly when Tur and Dokoupil will return to the airwaves, but it likely won’t be for months. What they’re doing in the meantime is far more important anyway. Salutations again to the couple.

