Why Tiger Woods Isn’t Thrilled About Upcoming HBO Documentary

We're not even through the first full month of 2021, and Tiger Woods is probably already wishing the year was over. A few days ago, it was announced the legendary golfers '21 season is now on hold due to recent back surgery to remove a disc fragment that was pinching a nerve. Doctors predict a full recovery in time for the Masters in April, but he is expected to be sidelined at least two months while he heals.

With all that free time, one thing Woods is definitely not doing is watching HBO's new two-part docuseries entitled Tiger. Sources close to the PGA champion told People he's "not thrilled" about the documentary and won't be watching at all - here's why.