Why Tiger Woods Isn’t Thrilled About Upcoming HBO Documentary

We're not even through the first full month of 2021, and Tiger Woods is probably already wishing the year was over. A few days ago, it was announced the legendary golfers '21 season is now on hold due to recent back surgery to remove a disc fragment that was pinching a nerve. Doctors predict a full recovery in time for the Masters in April, but he is expected to be sidelined at least two months while he heals.
With all that free time, one thing Woods is definitely not doing is watching HBO's new two-part docuseries entitled Tiger. Sources close to the PGA champion told People he's "not thrilled" about the documentary and won't be watching at all - here's why.
If the first thing to pop into your head when you hear "Tiger Woods" is that he is one of the greatest players the game of golf has ever known, this is exactly why Woods is upset. Since the sex scandal that broke back in 2009, Woods and his team have worked hard to rebuild his reputation in the public eye. Now, it appears the golfer fears Tiger will open since healed wounds and drag his name through the dirt once more.
Speaking to People, the source went on to explain that:
Why would he ever want to revisit this time in his life? He couldn't go anywhere without paparazzi asking him about his sex life. You couldn't turn on CNN news without hearing about a woman who Tiger had sex with. It was everywhere. So Tiger isn't really welcoming to that coming back up again.
Honestly, we can't blame the guy. The crash, the broken windows with golf clubs, and the claims of affairs from dozen of women is not a great look. It killed his marriage with Elin Nordegren and could have potentially been the end to his career. Yet Woods took the high road, admitted he was wrong and worked hard to save his career and mending his relationship with his ex to co-parent their two children Charlie and Sam.
Now his dark past is looming overhead, and it seems to be having an impact. Recently Woods have been making an appearance again in the tabloids with some unsavory rumors being tossed about, such as him "creeping out" his ex-wife Elin or him trying to win back ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn, both of which Gossip Cop was able to prove are not true. Still, the documentary is still relatively new, so time will only tell just how much controversy the film will drum up.