Why This Year’s Oscar Ratings Are Its Worst Ever

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony had dismal ratings, even worse than last year’s reduced viewership. Viewers and critics alike have already aired their numerous grievances about this year’s ceremony, so it’s no wonder that many people opted not to tune in at all.

Overall, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day preliminary numbers, viewership year over year for the Oscars dropped by about 58.3% which equates out to about 13.75 million fewer viewers. Overall, only an average of 9.85 million viewers bothered to watch the Oscars on Sunday evening. There’s plenty of reasons for the drastic drop in viewership, and not all of it can be blamed on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Viewership for the night of glamour and awards has been steadily dropping for years now. Last year was the second-smallest audience for the awards ceremony, with only 23.6 million tuning in to watch. The 2019 Oscars fared slightly better with 29.6 million viewers, but 2021 marks a new low for the program. It’s not the only awards show struggling to find an audience these days.

The 2021 Golden Globes had a similarly dismal showing, only managing to draw a meager 6.9 million viewers. The Grammys, hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, also saw a decline in viewership by a little over 50%. The awards shows had been slipping in the ratings for years, but the pandemic seems to have exacerbated the issue.

