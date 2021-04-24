Why This Sustainably Sourced Canned Wine Will Become Your Summer Go To

In the past few years, it seems more and more brands of canned wine are popping up on the shelves. The easy to transport and drink design makes this handy packaging perfect for picnics, beach trips, BBQs, and even just a Tuesday night.

Canned wine can be just as good as its bottled counterpart. Such is the case for Archer Roose. From founders Marian and David, the goal was to work with artisanal winemakers in some of the most notorious wine regions all around the globe. They also wanted to focus on a product that was “consciously crafted.” That means that each of their wines is made with sustainably grown grapes using responsible farming methods and planet-friendly packaging.

A tasty wine you can take anywhere and feel good about its environmental impact? Talk about a win-win-win!

Archer Roose

Archer Roose currently has 5 varieties of wine. Their Sauvignon Blanc is sourced from Chile, and balances the style’s natural minerality with notes of tropical citrus. A Malbec from Argentina is bursting with dark, ripe fruit with a hint of warm vanilla. Featuring two versions of Rosé, their classic from France is dry and fruit forward, while their Rodi Rosé from Greece has a stunning bold orange hue and cider like taste. Lastly, their Bubbly Prosecco from Italy is perfect to enjoy on its own or mixed into cocktails.

Available in half and full case options online, it’s an easy way to stock up for the summer. A half pack features 12 cans, which is equivalent to 4 bottles of wine, and is only $49. That’s comparable to about a $12 bottle of vino–talk about affordable! If you can’t decide which style to try first, variety packs are also available. Check it out at archerroose.com.