Why This One Woman Had Sex Daily And Tracked It Via A Spreadsheet

As the beloved, long-time host of Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway is the queen of breakfast TV in the UK. She’s also the wife of author and political advisor Derek Draper and the mom of two kids—Darcey and Billy. Needless to say, Garraway has an extremely busy schedule.

Fans have learned a lot about Garraway during her 20 plus year career as a journalist. She’s never been shy when it comes to sharing details about her life. She’s even extremely open about sex. In her book The Joy of Big Knickers, the 54-year-old revealed that she and her husband agreed to a 14-day sex challenge that had them scheduling daily sex with the help of a spreadsheet.

A Sexy Spreadsheet

According to Health.com, Garroway said that when you’ve been in a relationship for a long time, the “physical side of things can be very unspontaneous.”

“The idea is to schedule sex and force yourself to do it once a day and make it the focus of your diary,” the mom-of-two explained. “We got very organized with a spreadsheet and we created this space for intimacy.”

The Rules Of The 14-Day Sex Challenge

As Garraway got closer to 50 years old, she feared aging. She also didn’t want to “sleepwalk to 70 full of bitterness and regret.” So she began to think about sex and what it means at her age and years into a marriage. Garraway eventually got the idea of the 14-day sex challenge from a friend.

“The rules are simple—you must have sex once a day for two weeks, no matter how inconvenient or unromantic the situation,” Garraway writes. “It can be over in seconds or last an hour, it can be in the bedroom or the kitchen . . . or anywhere else. The idea is to put sex back as the focus of your relationship.”

The Experts Say Garraway Is Onto Something

According to New York City sex therapist Holly Richmond, Ph.D., Garraway has the right idea with her two-week challenge and spreadsheets. Richmond says that scheduling sex can make it better and more adventurous.

“I prescribe this all the time to my couples,” Richmond told Health.com. “If a couple comes in to me and tells me they’re not having as much sex as they want, I tell them that the best way to get back on the horse is absolutely to schedule sex.”

Richmond knows that scheduling sex doesn’t sound romantic, but it’s all about building habits and routines. The idea is “having sexuality [become] the norm.”

It’s About Making Sex A Priority

But Richmond explains that you don’t need to have sex 14 days in a row to be successful. They key is all about prioritization.

“Fourteen days of sex can be a great challenge, but the main purpose of scheduling sex is to cultivate partnership and create a time they can look forward to,” Richmond explains. “I recommend doing it at different times of the day so it doesn’t feel like a chore, but rather to recreate novelty.”

Sounds like it’s time to bust out that Google calendar and start making some plans!

