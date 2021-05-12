Why ‘This Is Us’ Is Ending

The hit NBC series This Is Us will be ending after Season 6. The family drama starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, and Sterling K. Brown is currently in its fifth season, so fans have a while before they have to say goodbye to the cherished characters.

This Is Us was renewed through to a sixth season way back in 2019 while it was still only in its third season. There’d been hints that the wildly popular show would end after Season 6 for a while now, with the creative team for the show having mentioned on multiple occasions that their plan was to end the series after the sixth season.

Dan Fogelman, the creator of the series, has evidently always had a clear plan for when, and how, the show will end. The final season will begin shooting this summer and will air during the 2021-2022 season.

The show will be dearly missed by not just its fans, but by the cast and crew it brought together. Though many of the show’s main stars already had successful acting careers under their belts, there’s no doubt that This Is Us helped launch their careers to superstar status.

Audiences certainly fell in love with breakout star Chrissy Metz, who made the character of Kate Pearson a fan favorite. With all the talent that show had to offer, there’s no wonder that viewers turned in night after night to watch the Pearson family struggle, laugh, and love together.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Back Together And Already Talking About Getting Married



Mark Harmon Retiring To Wyoming, Quitting Hollywood For Good?



‘The Talk’ Wants To Bring Back Sharon Osbourne Already, Per Report



You Won’t Believe These Insanely Comfortable Sandals Are From Crocs



Prince William Worried About Kate Middleton’s Anorexia?