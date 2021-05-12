Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Heidi Klum smiling in a white dress with husband Tom Kaulitz Baby Buzz Rumors Heidi Klum Could Be Pregnant After Instagram Post

Is Heidi Klum pregnant with her fifth child? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the supermodel. Heidi Klum Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’? One year ago, Woman’s Day asserted that Heidi Klum could be expecting. According to the tabloid, an Instagram photo of Klum […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Tiffany Trump walks the runway in a purple blazer News Tiffany Trump Addresses Allegations She Was ‘Dangerously Close’ With Secret Service Agent

Tiffany Trump is pushing back against new allegations that she was “inappropriately” and “dangerously” close to a Secret Service agent. The youngest daughter of former President Donald J. Trump has denied claims made in a soon-to-be published book that she carried on an affair with the “tall, dark and handsome” agent. She’s not the only […]

 by Brianna Morton
Manny Montana in a black suit with his wife, Adelfa Marr, who is wearing a black and red dress. Celebrities Manny Montana’s Wife: How The ‘Good Girls’ Actor Met His Perfect Match

The actor who plays Rio in 'Good Girls' is off the market. Here's the inside scoop on Manny Montana's wife, Adelfa Marr, and the beautiful relationship they've built.

by Jane Andrews
Luke Bryan wears a gray t shirt as he performs onstage News Luke Bryan Not The Only Superstar With An Upcoming Residency At Brand New Las Vegas Hotel

Luke Bryan announced that he’ll be starting up a residency in Las Vegas on February 11, 2022. He’s not the only one planning some major shows in the fabled desert. Gossip Cop investigates what’s happening in Las Vegas. “A Unique Show” By Luke Bryan Earlier today, Bryan took to Twitter to announce his upcoming shows […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Uncategorized

Why ‘This Is Us’ Is Ending

B
Brianna Morton
1:41 pm, May 12, 2021
The cast of This Is Us.
(Getty Images)

The hit NBC series This Is Us will be ending after Season 6. The family drama starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, and Sterling K. Brown is currently in its fifth season, so fans have a while before they have to say goodbye to the cherished characters. 

This Is Us was renewed through to a sixth season way back in 2019 while it was still only in its third season. There’d been hints that the wildly popular show would end after Season 6 for a while now, with the creative team for the show having mentioned on multiple occasions that their plan was to end the series after the sixth season.

Dan Fogelman, the creator of the series, has evidently always had a clear plan for when, and how, the show will end. The final season will begin shooting this summer and will air during the 2021-2022 season.  

The show will be dearly missed by not just its fans, but by the cast and crew it brought together. Though many of the show’s main stars already had successful acting careers under their belts, there’s no doubt that This Is Us helped launch their careers to superstar status.

Audiences certainly fell in love with breakout star Chrissy Metz, who made the character of Kate Pearson a fan favorite. With all the talent that show had to offer, there’s no wonder that viewers turned in night after night to watch the Pearson family struggle, laugh, and love together.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Back Together And Already Talking About Getting Married 

Mark Harmon Retiring To Wyoming, Quitting Hollywood For Good? 

‘The Talk’ Wants To Bring Back Sharon Osbourne Already, Per Report

You Won’t Believe These Insanely Comfortable Sandals Are From Crocs

Prince William Worried About Kate Middleton’s Anorexia?  

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.