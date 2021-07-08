Why The Original ‘Turner & Hooch’ Started A Feud Between Tom Hanks And Henry Winkler

Do Henry Winkler and Tom Hanks despise one another? As the Disney+ Turner and Hooch reboot looms, Gossip Cop is checking in on a rumor about the original’s cast and crew. Are two of Hollywood’s most beloved actors really at odds? Let’s find out.

A History Lesson

One of Hanks’ very first acting roles was on an episode of Happy Days in which his character fights Winkler’s Fonz. Years later, Winkler was tapped to direct Hanks in Turner & Hooch, a beloved comedy where Hanks solves crimes with a dog. The comedy would be another big hit for the Big star and could’ve been a major feather in Winkler’s cap. Sadly, it was not meant to be.

Winkler was going to direct the hit film, but he was dismissed after just 13 days on the job. Roger Spottiswoode was named his replacement and scored a huge hit out of it. That was in 1989, and for decades there have been rumors that Winkler was fired over a feud with Hanks.

Andy Cohen Stirs The Pot

In 2019, Winkler went on Watch What Happens Live where a caller asked Winkler about the alleged beef. Winkler relayed the story of his firing to Andy Cohen, and cheekily added “I got along great… with the dog.” This jokey slight at Hanks’ expense relit rumors that Winkler and Hanks didn’t like each other.

Winkler Cleared Things Up

Not long after this interview, TMZ caught up with Winkler, who took the opportunity to clear the air. The Scream star said “I don’t have a feud with Tom Hanks,’ and added that the two got along well at the SAG Awards just weeks earlier. He said he was just having fun on Cohen’s show, and there was no animosity. This doesn’t seem entirely accurate, although there’s definitely no rivalry currently going on.

Rob Howard Chimes In

In an interview with The Guardian, Ron Howard was asked about Winkler and Hanks’ rivalry. Howard, another Happy Days star who has directed Hanks on numerous occasions, is a close friend to both beloved actors. He said of the Turner & Hooch spat, “it was disappointing…It was just one of those unfortunate things where they really had a working style that did not fit. I know it was painful for both of them.”

Howard quickly added, however, that this rivalry was put to years ago. He said, “It’s been a lot of years, two men with a lot of water under the bridge.” The two have hung out socially for decades with no animosity whatsoever.

As Gossip Cop sees it, there was real bad blood between Winkler and Hanks… in 1989. Over 30 years later though, you can rest easy that the two have put their anger to bed. Hopefully, Josh Peck can get along better with executive producer Matt Nix better than Hanks did with Winkler.

