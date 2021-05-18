Why T.I. And Tiny Harris Are Being Investigated For Alleged Sexual Assaults Now

Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, were accused months ago of sexually assaulting and drugging women, and now the pair are being investigated for these alleged actions by the Los Angeles Police Department. When they first faced these disturbing allegations, the couple aggressively denied any involvement. After one woman has stepped forward as an alleged victim and filed charges, the investigation is now moving forward.

Alleged Victims Of T.I., Tiny Harris File Police Reports

A woman only identified as Jane Doe has filed a police report claiming that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by T.I. Harris and his wife, Tiny, in 2005. The report was filed last month and is believed to be what kicked off the current investigation into the couple, who have been plagued by dozens of similar anonymous online claims since at least January.

This is in addition to another police report filed by a Las Vegas-based woman named Rachelle Jenks. She alleged in her report to the Las Vegas Police Department that she had also been drugged and sexually assaulted after meeting Tiny in an airport bathroom in 2010. A spokesperson for Tyrone A. Blackburn, the attorney representing the alleged victims, told E! News, “We have several women who are willing to speak on the record. Investigations are pending.” Currently, Blackburn represents 11 individuals who have made accusations against the star couple.

Steve Sadow, the Harris’ attorney, also gave the outlet a statement that read, in part, “The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country.”

The attorney went on to say, “Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an ‘accuser’ who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.” It should be noted that both the Jane Doe police report and the report filed by Jenks both contained details of the women’s alleged experience with the couple and included a number of disturbing similarities.

Disturbing Similarities Between Tales

Both women were allegedly given clear drinks from Tiny and then claimed to be forced to commit sexual acts by T.I. This case is still under investigation and is ongoing, but it has definitely already had an impact on the reality star couple. Production on their show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, was halted shortly after the allegations came to light, with an MTV spokesperson telling NBC News, “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.” Gossip Cop will be checking back in on this story to provide updates as it continues to develop.

More News From Gossip Cop

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For



‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?



‘Spoiled Brat’ Tori Spelling’s Marriage To Dean McDermott Over Per Report



Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents?



Why Tony Dokoupil Won’t Be On ‘CBS This Morning’ For A While