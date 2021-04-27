Gossip Cop

Why Some ‘Wheel Of Fortune,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Can’t Watch At The Usual Time On Friday

Brianna Morton
1:02 pm, April 27, 2021
(Getty Images)

Fans of the popular game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel Of Fortune won’t be able to view the broadcasts in many markets at their regularly scheduled times. Both programs will be bumped in the time slots to make way for the NFL Draft, though not everyone will be affected by the changes in programming.

The NFL Draft, which takes place this Friday, April 30 at 7 pm Eastern time, will cause both Wheel Of Fortune and Jeopardy! will be pushed from their usual time slots for some audiences. Certain ABC stations and affiliates will be rescheduling the popular games shows to make room for the draft, but not every affiliate will air the sporting event. The best way to know for sure if you’ll be affected by the change in time slots is to check local listings.

This will definitely come as a disappointment to fans of the trivia game show Jeopardy!, since they’ll have to wait longer to view current guest host Anderson Cooper’s final show. His guest stint has been raved about, which is not so surprising since the veteran news anchor has appeared on the show before as a contestant and has been a fan since he was a teen.

So although there may be a disruption in programming for some viewers, the good news is that only a few specific markets will feel the effect of the changes. Another bright point? Both programs will be back in their regular time slots the following Monday. It might not be the preferable way to enter the weekend, but at least the episodes weren’t outright cancelled.

