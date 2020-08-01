Why So Many People Think Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Are Divorcing

Faith Hill Leaving Tim McGraw?

Many tabloids have erroneously predicted that Hill would be the one to leave McGraw. In early 2018, Star reported that after a vacation in the Bahamas, Hill was “ready to throw in her beach towel” and dump her husband. After “years of quietly suffering,” supposedly through McGraw’s battle with addiction, the outlet alleged Hill “tried to keep it together for the sake of their girls... but with the prospect of an empty nest in a few years, insiders claim she may be realizing that she can't resign herself to a forlorn future alone with Tim after years spent growing apart.” Gossip Cop couldn’t find one shred of evidence to support the notion that the two were looking to get divorced. In fact, they seemed to be spending more time together than ever by going on tour together that summer. This rumor rang hollow, so we determined it was false.