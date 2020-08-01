Why So Many People Think Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Are Divorcing

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married for about 24 years now, and have successfully raised three daughters together, but phony rumors of the seemingly happy couple’s impending divorce have circulated for years. Gossip Cop has debunked many of these claims over the years, but we’re curious about why this couple seems to attract such a specific rumor. The cause, we’ve come to realize through our research, is likely McGraw’s less than spotless background.
Although Faith Hill and Tim McGraw appear to be happily married and in love, many tabloids have cast doubt on the state of Hill and McGraw’s marriage. One of the biggest excuses these outlets use to wildly speculate about the spouses’ relationship is the fact that McGraw has battled alcoholism. The country music star has been extremely open about his journey to sobriety, a fact that many unscrupulous gossip rags often take advantage of.
McGraw made the decision to get sober in 2008. There were a few reasons for his decision, but the biggest were his wife and daughters. "It got to the point where I knew I drank too much," McGraw revealed during Oprah Winfrey’s Master Class TV show. “I knew it was affecting my personal relationships. It was affecting my professional relationships. It was affecting my family. It was turning me into a person that I didn't want to be.”
McGraw realized then that he had to make a change in his life, “I knew I was at a point where I could lose everything in my life. First and foremost, my family.” Knowing that he came so close to losing the people most important to him proved to be a catalyst for Tim McGraw to make the abrupt choice to go sober.
Before then, McGraw had spent years of his life drinking, and even his own mother had commented on it. "Early on, my mom had told me, 'You need to stop doing that, or it's going to become an issue for you,'" the “It’s Your Love” singer explained. McGraw could trace the roots of his alcoholism all the way back to the moment he found his birth certificate that confirmed he was the son of pro baseball player Tug McGraw.
When McGraw began pursuing a music career, he began to drink a glass of “liquid courage” to help soothe his nerves while he was on stage. “I'd never done a show -- I could probably count on one hand the times I'd stepped on stage if I didn't have alcohol in me, or something,” McGraw admitted. That habit continued as the country singer’s popularity skyrocketed, but not long afterwards McGraw came to the realization that he was causing more harm than good, especially for his daughters.
“It got to the point where my kids were getting older, and it was way past the point that they noticed it,” McGraw said, adding, “And I noticed that they noticed.” Faith Hill eventually sat her husband down and forced him to come to terms with his addiction. “When your wife tells you it's gone too far, that's a big wake-up call. That, and realizing you're gonna lose everything you have. Not monetarily, not careerwise, but familywise.”
The night before starting his Live Your Voice tour, McGraw spent one last night “complete blow-out drinking” before flying to Florida the next day to kick off the tour and hasn’t had a drink since. One of the ways that McGraw was able to shake off the addiction was through changing his lifestyle to become healthier. “Working out is a great way to go out on stage. When I hit the stage, my adrenaline is going and I’m ready.” It’s obvious that the change in lifestyle has worked wonders for the country music legend and his equally famous wife, but some tabloids still keep reporting that the two are on the verge of divorce.
Many tabloids have erroneously predicted that Hill would be the one to leave McGraw. In early 2018, Star reported that after a vacation in the Bahamas, Hill was “ready to throw in her beach towel” and dump her husband. After “years of quietly suffering,” supposedly through McGraw’s battle with addiction, the outlet alleged Hill “tried to keep it together for the sake of their girls... but with the prospect of an empty nest in a few years, insiders claim she may be realizing that she can't resign herself to a forlorn future alone with Tim after years spent growing apart.” Gossip Cop couldn’t find one shred of evidence to support the notion that the two were looking to get divorced. In fact, they seemed to be spending more time together than ever by going on tour together that summer. This rumor rang hollow, so we determined it was false.
The rumors didn’t stop there. In October, the Globe claimed Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were having marriage problems over fears he would relapse. A suspicious source informed the disreputable tabloid, “Faith threatened to send Tim packing if he didn't get rid of alcohol and drugs in his life. Tim didn't want to lose his family, so he got sober, but there can always be a trigger that sends him spiraling back down again.” The supposed tipster went on to say, “Faith's a control freak and Tim's out of control partying has created friction... The lines of communication between them get frayed, and it leads to fights.” This story was a cinch for Gossip Cop to unravel. Both Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had been very open about their love for each other on social media, and McGraw even told People that he credited Hill with saving his life.
Then came the bombshell allegations from OK! that Hill and McGraw were headed for a $165 million divorce after years of “fights, secrets, and lies.” A "source" told the outlet the couple had been “practically living separate lives for months” and that it was just a matter of “who files the paperwork first.” McGraw’s supposedly “flirtatious” personality caused jealousy in Hill, which resulted in fights. Hill was also described as “flirty” and “has given Tim cause to worry” in the past, according to the source. Not a single word of this story was true as far as Gossip Cop could determine. We reached out to a rep who was qualified to speak on Hill and McGraw’s behalf who denied these allegations. That’s a lot more reputable than some anonymous, possibly fake source.
Money comes up a lot in these types of tabloid stories. The Globe was behind one particularly silly rumor that McGraw and Hill were preparing to battle over their combined fortune. Hill was allegedly meeting with divorce attorneys in an attempt to keep as much of her country music fortune after splitting from McGraw. A seemingly phony source explained, “With things as bad as they are between Faith and Tim, she's instructed her lawyers to make sure she walks away with more than her share.”
According to the source, the only reason Hill and McGraw were even still together was for the sake of their three daughters - Gracie, 23, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18. Now that the girls were pretty much grown up and getting ready to leave the nest, there was supposedly no more reason to keep up the facade. Gossip Cop couldn’t trust the word of some unknown tipster, so we checked out Hill’s Instagram page to see what she had to say about her husband in her own words. A post the “This Kiss” singer made in honor of both her husband and her late dad on Father’s Day seemed to dispel any notion that Hill wanted a divorce.
There have almost been too many debunked stories about the country music spouses to count. What is always clear to Gossip Cop is that none of these shady outlets reporting predictions of divorce have any idea of what’s going on inside Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s marriage. Though McGraw did once have an issue with alcoholism and lived a rowdy life in the past, he’s clearly turned over a new leaf and that is something to be commended. These outlets aren’t interested in anything positive, however. Tabloids thrive on negativity and have a unique ability to take anything remotely positive and spin it to become something negative and scandalous. It comes as no surprise that these trashy magazines would do the same thing with McGraw and Hill.