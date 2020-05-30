Why So Many People Think Ellen DeGeneres Is A Bad Person

Viral Rumors And Staff Complaints

Then there was the now infamous viral thread that made the rounds on Twitter that called for people to share true stories about mean things DeGeneres has done. While some of the stories were obviously fabricated, and many others were the sort that could never be verified, several accounts were from people using their real names and faces. Usually when people lie, they try not to expose their identity. Though it’s almost a given that there were more false stories than true ones, there’s a chance that some of the less than flattering stories about DeGeneres are true.