Why Simone Biles Is Being Compared To Kerri Strug And Why That’s Foolish

After news that gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of the Women’s Gymnastics team event due to mental health issues, famed 1996 Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug’s name began trending on Twitter. Several users compared the two women, with some insinuating that Biles was weak or a lesser athlete for choosing not to participate in the competition while Strug famously performed a vault routine on what turned out to be a severely injured ankle. The resulting discussion painted a clear picture of the changes that have taken place in the nearly 20 years since the incident, as well as a very disturbing detail of the iconic leap that tragically connects the two women.

Simone Biles Exits Team Competition At Tokyo Olympics

In a statement released by The New York Times, star gymnast Simone Biles admitted that the pressure of competition got to her, resulting in her withdrawal from the team event early Tuesday morning. She revealed that she wasn’t in the correct mental state to attempt the difficult and often dangerous stunts that launched her to fame and said the outside pressure and stress grew too much for her to handle.

Twitter users reacted to the news in various ways, with some sympathising with the 24-year-old gymnast while others compared her unfavorably to another iconic Olympic gymnast, Kerri Strug. Strug infamously injured herself during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics during her first attempt at the vault. After being told by her coach that she would need to perform her second vault despite her injury, Strug did so, launching her into stardom. The performance, while iconic and a key part of the team’s push to win a gold medal, also resulted in a career ending injury for the then-19-year-old athlete.

Simone Biles Versus Kerri Strug

Several users compared Strug’s performance to Biles’ withdrawal, with many claiming that Strug put the needs of her team ahead of her own physical wellbeing. Many also incorrectly asserted that Strug’s second vault was absolutely necessary for the U.S. women’s team to pull ahead of the Russians to win the gold medal. The final Russian competitor, however, flubbed her routine, meaning that the U.S. team was headed for a first place win regardless of Strug’s participation.

In 1996 Kerri Strug went back out on the mats for the finals & had a spectacular performance despite a severely injured ankle.



She did it because it was the only way Team USA had a chance at Gold.



Due to her effort, Team USA won Gold. Amazing grit.



The great ones find a way. pic.twitter.com/Rg6Mv3z6Gg — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) July 27, 2021

Despite the slight bit of misinformation, many others chimed in, agreeing that Biles’ withdrawal was an example of poor sportsmanship, especially when compared to Strug’s performance.

Kerri Strug won the gold medal for the US gymnastics team by vaulting with a broken ankle in 1996.



Simone Biles quit on her team because she wasn't going to win in 2021.



So much for the "greatest of all time". — RJ Widhalm (@RJWidhalm) July 27, 2021

I remember when Kerri Strug Didnt quit with a broken leg. When playing for your country meant something — ChuckHarrisHypeTrain (@HowTheProsDo) July 27, 2021

Not Everyone Was Happy With The Comparison

Other users, however, quickly came to Biles’ defense and pointed out that Strug’s career ending, yet iconic, second vault was completely unnecessary to propel her team to victory. They also noted that requiring athletes to push themselves to the point of injury is often counterproductive since a career-ending injury like the one Strug endured meant the gymnast was unable to compete in future competitions on behalf of the U.S.

This sucks, and also, it's the opposite of Kerri Strug vaulting on a half-broken ankle and that is a good thing. Watching people break their bodies for gold medals on live television is bad, actually. https://t.co/DtxQSrqSCx — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) July 27, 2021

comparing simone biles to kerri strug is such garbage. “she should risk catastrophic injury for my enjoyment” is not the hot take you think it is. — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 27, 2021

You know what? If Simone Biles pulled out of the Olympics to head off further injury then good for her because watching Kerri Strug as a kid was actually pretty awful. Clearly hurt but go for the gold anyway? We really need to reframe what hero shit is in sports and in America. — Chloe Silverado (@atotheco) July 27, 2021

I remember watching Kerri Strug vault on an already damaged ankle. I was a teenager, but even then I knew there was something toxic about the culture and expectations that led to her doing it.



I hope Simone Biles is doing exactly what her long-term health needs. https://t.co/f0y7g0p4qD — Dani Alexis, Cromched of Bone (@danialexis) July 27, 2021

Like, she could literally kill herself if something goes wrong. There are plenty of permanently disabled gymnasts out there to Google. This toxic mindset that athletes should be willing to sacrifice their health and wellbeing for their sport or country is utter bullshit. — Vaxxed But Still Antisocial 🖖 (@maerlyn99) July 27, 2021

Some users also noted the irony that people who could in no way pull off the stunts performed by either woman were the main ones comparing the two, especially since those stunts could permanently injure, disable, or even kill.

part of being the 🐐 is knowing when to take risk and when to take care. y'all want her to be kerri strug sacrificing herself so you can yell USA at the TV #SimoneBiles owes you nothing have a nice day 🙂🙂🙂 — aunt pudding (@aunt_pudding) July 27, 2021

kerri strug is probably jealous simone had the ability to withdraw with her health in everyone’s best interest rather than being forced to risk a more serious injury pic.twitter.com/yd17iIlOiW — em (@memmelup) July 27, 2021

A Tragic, Disturbing Connection Between The Two Star Gymnasts

One particularly disturbing detail was recalled from the 1996 Olympics: the fact that Strug was carried off to the women’s gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar. That was the same doctor who, years later, faced federal charges after he was found guilty of sexually abusing the many athletes under his care, including Simone Biles herself.

Kerri Strug only did that vault because Bela couldn't do math and realize that they had already clinched it.



Also as everyone else said she was literally carried off the podium and handed to Larry Nassar. https://t.co/rp3itKPcK2 — Christine Rousselle ❤️‍🔥 (@crousselle) July 27, 2021

Biles’ Future At The 2021 Tokyo Olympics Still Unclear

It’s still unknown if Biles will go on to compete in the individual gymnastics event, though she has indicated that it is still a possibility. For right now, she is focused on her mental health. With so much pressure on her, it’s probably wise that she took a step back. Her sport of choice can be incredibly dangerous and neither her mental or physical health is worth a gold medal, no matter what armchair Olympic experts might tweet.

