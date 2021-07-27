Gossip Cop

Pink sings while wearing a glittering costume onstage News Pink Makes Generous Offer To Controversial Norwegian Handball Team

Olympic uniforms for women are frequently regressive, especially for beach events. The Norwegian women’s beach handball team has found an ally in their cause against sexist uniforms: Pink. Gossip Cop has the story. Skimpy Uniforms Lead To Major Protest The 2021 Olympic Games have seen a few women’s teams actively rebel against sexist uniform standards. […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Kelly Clarkson smiling with hands on hips in a black dress Celebrities ‘Insulted’ Kelly Clarkson ‘Fuming’ After Being ‘Snubbed’ From Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s Wedding?

Was Kelly Clarkson upset she wasn’t invited to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s wedding? That’s what one tabloid would have readers believe. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Kelly Clarkson ‘Fuming’ Over ‘Wedding Snub’? According to this week’s edition of the Globe, Kelly Clarkson is furious she didn’t receive an invite to the wedding of her […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News Kristen Bell Sparks Health Concerns After Troubling Road Trip Photo With Husband Dax Shepard

What was supposed to be an innocent vacation photo spread caused some concern for fans of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard on Instagram. The family took a trip to the blue sky country of Montana with plenty of beautiful pics to share. But between the cowboy boots, offroading, and horseback riding one pic, in particular, […]

 by Eric Gasa
(Left) Simone Biles wobbles during her vault routine at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. (Right) Kerri Strug holds heer injured foot up after her 1996 Atlanta Olympics vault routine News Why Simone Biles Is Being Compared To Kerri Strug And Why That’s Foolish

After news that gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of the Women’s Gymnastics team event due to mental health issues, famed 1996 Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug’s name began trending on Twitter. Several users compared the two women, with some insinuating that Biles was weak or a lesser athlete for choosing not to participate in the competition […]

 by Brianna Morton
Why Simone Biles Is Being Compared To Kerri Strug And Why That's Foolish

After news that gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of the Women’s Gymnastics team event due to mental health issues, famed 1996 Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug’s name began trending on Twitter. Several users compared the two women, with some insinuating that Biles was weak or a lesser athlete for choosing not to participate in the competition while Strug famously performed a vault routine on what turned out to be a severely injured ankle. The resulting discussion painted a clear picture of the changes that have taken place in the nearly 20 years since the incident, as well as a very disturbing detail of the iconic leap that tragically connects the two women. 

Simone Biles Exits Team Competition At Tokyo Olympics

In a statement released by The New York Times, star gymnast Simone Biles admitted that the pressure of competition got to her, resulting in her withdrawal from the team event early Tuesday morning. She revealed that she wasn’t in the correct mental state to attempt the difficult and often dangerous stunts that launched her to fame and said the outside pressure and stress grew too much for her to handle. 

Twitter users reacted to the news in various ways, with some sympathising with the 24-year-old gymnast while others compared her unfavorably to another iconic Olympic gymnast, Kerri Strug. Strug infamously injured herself during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics during her first attempt at the vault. After being told by her coach that she would need to perform her second vault despite her injury, Strug did so, launching her into stardom. The performance, while iconic and a key part of the team’s push to win a gold medal, also resulted in a career ending injury for the then-19-year-old athlete. 

Simone Biles Versus Kerri Strug

Several users compared Strug’s performance to Biles’ withdrawal, with many claiming that Strug put the needs of her team ahead of her own physical wellbeing. Many also incorrectly asserted that Strug’s second vault was absolutely necessary for the U.S. women’s team to pull ahead of the Russians to win the gold medal. The final Russian competitor, however, flubbed her routine, meaning that the U.S. team was headed for a first place win regardless of Strug’s participation. 

Despite the slight bit of misinformation, many others chimed in, agreeing that Biles’ withdrawal was an example of poor sportsmanship, especially when compared to Strug’s performance.

Not Everyone Was Happy With The Comparison

Other users, however, quickly came to Biles’ defense and pointed out that Strug’s career ending, yet iconic, second vault was completely unnecessary to propel her team to victory. They also noted that requiring athletes to push themselves to the point of injury is often counterproductive since a career-ending injury like the one Strug endured meant the gymnast was unable to compete in future competitions on behalf of the U.S. 

Some users also noted the irony that people who could in no way pull off the stunts performed by either woman were the main ones comparing the two, especially since those stunts could permanently injure, disable, or even kill.

A Tragic, Disturbing Connection Between The Two Star Gymnasts

One particularly disturbing detail was recalled from the 1996 Olympics: the fact that Strug was carried off to the women’s gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar. That was the same doctor who, years later, faced federal charges after he was found guilty of sexually abusing the many athletes under his care, including Simone Biles herself. 

Biles’ Future At The 2021 Tokyo Olympics Still Unclear

It’s still unknown if Biles will go on to compete in the individual gymnastics event, though she has indicated that it is still a possibility. For right now, she is focused on her mental health. With so much pressure on her, it’s probably wise that she took a step back. Her sport of choice can be incredibly dangerous and neither her mental or physical health is worth a gold medal, no matter what armchair Olympic experts might tweet.

