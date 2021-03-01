Why Ryan Seacrest Is Crying In His Latest Instagram Post

Ryan Seacrest isn’t afraid to let his emotions show, and his latest Instagram post is proof of that. The iconic host shared a potent photo of himself with tears in his eyes and on his cheeks with his hands clasped in front of his mouth. As it turns out, it was a work-related cry.

Seacrest shared the photo last night, which had him sitting on his couch watching the TV. According to him, the auditions for American Idol that night were just too powerful and emotional to keep it in, which is certainly one heck of an endorsement for the latest episode and its eager contestants.

He wrote in the caption, “The auditions tonight were something else. Not even going to try and blame the onions in my guac. #AmericanIdol”

Ryan Seacrest wasn’t the only one moved to tears by the latest episode of the show. Judge Lionel Richie couldn’t help but tear up at 19-year-old Ronda Felton’s performance of “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls. “I was doing really well until you came in and did something that no one has done tonight, which touches me to the point to make me cry,” Richie told her. That being said, there were a number of stunning auditions that could’ve made Seacrest — or anyone else — cry.

American Idol is currently on season 19 with Katy Perry, Richie, and Luke Bryan serving as judges. This latest season has already made several headlines despite being less than a month in, mainly due to its inclusion of TikTok star Claudia Conway. The 16-year-old is the daughter of the politically influential George Conway and Kellyanne Conway, with her mother acting as counselor to former President Donald Trump.

Claudia successfully auditioned with her father back in November, and when the episode aired in February, it included a video message from Kellyanne to her daughter. However, in the time between the initial audition and the episode’s airing, allegations of Kellyanne’s abusive behavior towards her daughter surfaced. As a result, American Idol has had to reportedly rethink its focus on Claudia’s role on the show, though the teen herself is still hopeful about getting the chance to further compete on the program.

