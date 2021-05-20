Why Princess Beatrice’s Child Will Get A Title While Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie’s Kids Won’t

Princess Beatrice has just announced that she’s pregnant with her first child, and thanks to her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, this royal baby will be born with a title, unlike their royal cousins. While both Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle’s children have not received titles, Princess Beatrice’s will. If you’re wondering what’s so different about Princess Beatrice’s growing family, it actually has nothing to do with the British royal family.

It’s only been a day since Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced via a Buckingham Palace statement that they were expecting their first child together. Princess Beatrice is already a stepmother to Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship.

Why Princess Beatrice’s Child Will Be Different

Unlike their royal cousins from the British branch of his family, the new baby will still likely get a title. Currently, only the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II and those directly in the line of succession, like Prince William’s children, have received titles. As great-grandchildren, young Archie and August, Princess Eugenie’s boy, are not eligible, nor is Princess Beatrice’s baby. Princess Beatrice’s child, however, will likely be receiving a title from their father’s side of the family. Mozzi is an Italian Count, so his children will also be a count or “nobile donna,” which means “noble woman” in Italian, according to Cosmopolitan UK. In addition to being a princess in Great Britain, Princess Beatrice also carries the title of Countess.

Titles Factored Heavily Into Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Left Royal Family

In her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle insisted that one reason she and Prince Harry stepped back as working members of the royal family was that their son and future children would not have titles. Without those titles, the couple claimed they weren’t provided with enough security to make sure their son was safe from threats. The level of title within The Firm dictates how much security is provided by The Crown. The higher the title, the more security, basically.

This point was heavily emphasized by both Prince Harry and Markle, so it’s somewhat ironic that his royal cousin managed to snag a title for her child while Markle and Prince Harry haven’t. Once Prince Charles becomes king, however, their children will probably be given titles to reflect their rank as grandchildren of the reigning monarch. Until then, there will likely be no changes. Despite the false rumors the tabloids can’t seem to stop spreading, it’s not such a simple process to give out British royal titles.

