Why Prince William, Kate Middleton Might Skip This Yearly Tradition For Prince George’s 8th Birthday

In a stunningly sad first, Prince William and Kate Middleton may refuse to release new photos of their son Prince George for his upcoming eighth birthday. While the public may be disappointed in the decision, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be taking precautions in fears of cruel attacks and ridicule from vicious trolls online.

But He’s Only 8-Years-Old?

The couple often shares photos of their kids, taken by amateur photographer Kate Middleton, to commemorate new milestones. Prince George will be turning 8-years-old on July 22, but his parent may choose to skip their annual tradition this year due to ugly attacks and comments on the Prince George’s appearance.

Take one look at Prince George and you’ll see an innocent, rosy-cheeked boy, but for some reason, online trolls see an opportunity to ridicule the young royal. Royal biographer Angela Levin first made the suggestion after observing previous attacks on George’s appearance.

“There are rumors that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George] when he’s eight, because they’ve been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven, and I hope they can overcome that,” she said on True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat.

But that hasn’t stopped the Duchess from taking the young prince with her on official royal business in order to get the boy used to the public eye. In fact, George was just spotted at the European Championships in Wembley just last week.

The Rumor Mill Keeps On Turning

As to why trolls would want to harass the young boy, whose eighth birthday is on July 22, is beyond any of us, but when it comes to the Royals there hasn’t been a shortage of drama streaming out of Buckingham Palace lately.

The tabloids have had a heyday lately cooking up rumors from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry profiting off the late Prince Diana, to the Royals body-shaming Markle’s appearance.

The Royal Family was also witness to ugly racist abuse from soccer fans during England’s ill-fated match against Italy last week, which led to Prince William personally condemning the intolerable actions.

Though nasty things continue to be said about the Royal Family here’s to hoping that we can at least leave the kids out of the insults. Prince George is simply turning eight after all! Here’s to wishing him a happy birthday this Thursday.

