Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Angelina Jolie in a white dress Celebrities ‘Boy Crazy’ Angelina Jolie’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Leading Her To ‘Controversial’ Romances?

Angelina Jolie was with Brad Pitt since 2005, adopting and having a total of six kids together before ultimately divorcing in 2019. Since their custody ruling last month that granted Pitt 50/50 custody, tabloids have been watching Jolie like a hawk trying to pin down who she is dating next. One such outlet claims the […]

 by Cortland Ann
Machine Gun Kelly in 2019 Celebrities Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth: How Rich Is The ‘Bloody Valentine’ Musician?

Find out Machine Gun Kelly's net worth in 2021.

 by Deb Taylor
Image of Subway sandwich and meal. Lifestyle Subway Launched New Menu Items In A Bid To Draw Back Customers, But Is It Too Late?

It’s safe to say that this fast-food chain has stayed pretty much the same all of these decades. But, that has all changed.

 by Kelsey Michal
Prince William, Prince George, and Kate Middleton watch the England vs Italy soccer game News Why Prince William, Kate Middleton Might Skip This Yearly Tradition For Prince George’s 8th Birthday

In a stunningly sad first, Prince William and Kate Middleton may refuse to release new photos of their son Prince George for his upcoming eighth birthday. While the public may be disappointed in the decision, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be taking precautions in fears of cruel attacks and ridicule from vicious trolls […]

 by Eric Gasa
News

Why Prince William, Kate Middleton Might Skip This Yearly Tradition For Prince George’s 8th Birthday

E
Eric Gasa
4:27 pm, July 16, 2021
Prince William, Prince George, and Kate Middleton watch the England vs Italy soccer game
(JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images)

In a stunningly sad first, Prince William and Kate Middleton may refuse to release new photos of their son Prince George for his upcoming eighth birthday. While the public may be disappointed in the decision, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be taking precautions in fears of cruel attacks and ridicule from vicious trolls online.

But He’s Only 8-Years-Old?

The couple often shares photos of their kids, taken by amateur photographer Kate Middleton, to commemorate new milestones. Prince George will be turning 8-years-old on July 22, but his parent may choose to skip their annual tradition this year due to ugly attacks and comments on the Prince George’s appearance.

Take one look at Prince George and you’ll see an innocent, rosy-cheeked boy, but for some reason, online trolls see an opportunity to ridicule the young royal. Royal biographer Angela Levin first made the suggestion after observing previous attacks on George’s appearance.

“There are rumors that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George] when he’s eight, because they’ve been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven, and I hope they can overcome that,” she said on True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat

But that hasn’t stopped the Duchess from taking the young prince with her on official royal business in order to get the boy used to the public eye. In fact, George was just spotted at the European Championships in Wembley just last week.

The Rumor Mill Keeps On Turning

As to why trolls would want to harass the young boy, whose eighth birthday is on July 22, is beyond any of us, but when it comes to the Royals there hasn’t been a shortage of drama streaming out of Buckingham Palace lately.

The tabloids have had a heyday lately cooking up rumors from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry profiting off the late Prince Diana, to the Royals body-shaming Markle’s appearance.

The Royal Family was also witness to ugly racist abuse from soccer fans during England’s ill-fated match against Italy last week, which led to Prince William personally condemning the intolerable actions.

Though nasty things continue to be said about the Royal Family here’s to hoping that we can at least leave the kids out of the insults. Prince George is simply turning eight after all! Here’s to wishing him a happy birthday this Thursday.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Ingrate’ Prince Harry’s ‘Lies’ About Prince Charles Cutting Him Off ‘Exposed By Government Accountants’?

Heartbreaking Reason Hoda Kotb’s Third Adoption Has Been Put On Hold

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Returning To ‘DWTS’ But Her Future On ‘The Talk’ Isn’t So Clear, Here’s What’s Holding Her Back

Meghan McCain Shares The Fastest Way To Get Rid Of A Man On ‘The View’

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.