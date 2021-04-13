Why Prince Harry Won’t Salute At Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry has arrived back in the UK for his grandfather, Prince Philip’s funeral. His status in the royal family has changed in the year since he was last in the country, and those changes will likely also dictate Prince Harry’s behavior at the funeral. For one, unlike his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, the Duke of Sussex won’t salute at the casket.

As a retired member of the British military, and with his honorary military titles stripped from him after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as working members of the royal family, Prince Harry will likely bow instead of saluting his grandfather’s coffin.

Protocol Dictates Prince Harry’s Behavior

According to protocol, retired military members are allowed to wear their medals, but not the uniform. Since only those wearing military headdress are allowed to salute, Prince Harry will have to execute a bow instead. He’s done so in the past, before he joined the military, at the funeral for the Queen Mother.

It is believed that Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, and the Earl of Sussex will all be in military dress for the funeral, which is to be held April 17. In addition to Prince Harry, another notable member of the royal family won’t be entitled to military dress.

Prince Andrew, who served in the British Navy for 22 years, is not expected to wear his uniform to the funeral after the embattled royal stepped back from public life after his association with Jeffrey Epstein was made known. Even controversies and scandals couldn’t keep the royal family from coming together to see their darling patriarch off for the final time.

