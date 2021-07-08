Why Prince Albert And Princess Charlene Of Monaco Didn’t Spend Their 10th Anniversary Together

Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife, Princess Charlene, recently celebrated their 10th anniversary, but they did so thousands of miles apart from each other. Royal watchers made note of the oddly timed separation, which led to speculation that the two’s marriage is in trouble. There’s a reason behind why the two weren’t together for their anniversary, however, and it’s not the reason some tabloids have posited.

Prince Albert’s ‘Painful’ Separation

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have been undergoing a “painful” separation during what should have been a joyous occasion. The two’s 10th anniversary fell on July 1, but the two were unable to celebrate it together. Instead, Princess Charlene remained in South Africa, her native country, while her husband and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, remained at home.

Princess Charlene had traveled down to her home country in order to support her South Africa Foundation and to support wildlife protections back in May. In late June, however, she had to undergo a reparative surgery to correct complications from a previous surgery. She was still recuperating from that surgery when her anniversary rolled around, which meant she was unable to celebrate with her husband and children.

‘It’s Been A Trying Time’ — Princess Charlene

In a statement to South African News Channel24, Princess Charlene admitted, “It’s been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly,” adding, “Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time.”

A joint statement released after their anniversary had passed read, “HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support. The generosity they have experienced during the ten years of their marriage is heart-warming.”

As Princess Charlene’s recovery has assumedly prevented her from travel, Prince Albert and the couple’s two children are expected to make the journey down to South Africa in order to be with her. It’s unknown at this time just when the family plans to make their way down to South Africa, but something tells us Princess Charlene can’t wait until they’re all together once again. It must be so frustrating to be separated from her family, especially since she’s been without them for several months at this point.

Royal Rumors

The tabloids have, of course, painted a much different, and far more dramatic, picture of these events. The Globe recently insisted that the reason Princess Charlene is in South Africa was actually caused by a love child scandal. Gossip Cop dismissed the rumor since the couple was quite open and forthright about the reason for their temporary separation.

The tabloid’s claims that Princess Charlene was upset about a supposed secret 15-year-old illegitimate child also don’t make much sense, since Prince Albert met her after the alleged “love child” was already born. Why would she be upset about an illegitimate child fathered before she’d met him, especially since he has two other children out of wedlock? The story fell apart with the barest amount of scrutiny, which just proves that outlets like the one above shouldn’t be trusted.

