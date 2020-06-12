Why People Think Steve Harvey Is Divorcing His Wife

As far as the first picture goes, it was uploaded to Marjorie’s personal Instagram account. If she was trying to hide the fact that she was getting divorced, she probably wouldn’t have posted evidence that there was trouble in paradise. And the second series of photos are even easier to explain. The terrain is clearly rough and rocky, and Marjorie’s wedding ring likely wasn’t cheap. She’s shown climbing rocks and posing in various athletic poses, it’s far more likely that she simply didn’t wear her ring because she didn’t want it lost or damaged. That reason isn’t quite as salacious as the couple divorcing, however, which is likely why the latter explanation was able to gain as much speed.