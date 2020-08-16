Why People Think Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Will Divorce

In Touch later ran a two-page spread claiming the Morning Show star was living in a “quarantine Hell” and divorcing her husband of nearly 12 years. “Reese and Jim have always had their issues, but things are amplified now that they’re both working from home. There are even rumors they’re headed for a divorce,” a insider for the magazine said. Like all the other rumors about the spouses having a difficult time during their quarantine, Gossip Cop found this story to be false. In an interview in the June 2020 issue of Candis magazine, Witherspoon said of her husband, “We have the best time together. We find humor in everything,” adding, that they “have that lovely easy relationship - you know how you get that sort of great feeling when it's all working out.” Obviously we trust the actress to speak for herself over the ramblings of some anonymous “insider.”