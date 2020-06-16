Why People Think Prince William Cheated On Kate Middleton

Prince William Isn't The Only Victim

In all likelihood, the rumors of an affair between Rose Hanbury and Prince William are totally made up. Attorneys for the royal family even released a statement, which is rare for The Firm, which mostly operates under the creed “don’t complain, don’t explain” when it comes to tabloid rumors. Still, the amount of attention and speculation towards this particular rumor threatened to spiral out of control, and an innocent woman’s reputation was at stake. While Prince William and his wife knew what they were getting into when it came to representing the royal family, Hanbury was under no such obligation. To involve her in rumors of infidelity, by name, was a cruelty too far for the royal family, it would seem.