Why People Think Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Will Divorce

Gossip Cop also has a hard time forgiving tabloids in particular for their part in constantly spreading the rumors of a possible divorce between Bieber and Baldwin. For as long as they have been a couple, tabloids have targeted them with false, cruel, and deeply hurtful rumors for no other reason than to sell trashy magazines. Honestly, it’s remarkable that Bieber and Baldwin have withstood so much hate coming at them from the tabloid media. They might be young, but that doesn’t mean their relationship doesn’t deserve just as much respect as anyone else’s. To treat them with such disdain simply because their relationship doesn’t look the way other people might want it to is about as low as a person can go.