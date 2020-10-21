Why People Think Chrissy Metz's New Relationship And Boyfriend Seem Suspicious

After This Is Us star Chrissy Metz went public with her new boyfriend, Brandon Collins, multiple rumors emerged about the surprise relationship. The gossip called the seriousness and future of the couple into question, so Gossip Cop looked into the claims. Here's what we know.
In its most recent issue, the National Enquirer asks, "Is Chrissy Too Hot & Heavy With New Beau?" The magazine says that the "lovestruck" Metz is "already talking marriage and babies" with Collins. The couple went Instagram official with an extremely sweet birthday post from Collins.
"To be shouting out her love from the mountaintop so quickly is setting off a lot of alarm bells," an anonymous individual reveals. It's not just the open declarations of their feelings that have Metz's friends nervous. "She's hinting that they're engaged and want to start a family — the sooner the better — and it is just way too intense for a lot of folks who care about her." The worried source says,
They've only been dating a few months ... and people just want Chrissy to use caution.
In a familiar tone, the latest Star says that it's "worries for Chrissy" after going Instagram official with Collins. "The 40-year-old star is so smitten," an anonymous tipster reveals, "she's already talking marriage and babies" with her boyfriend. These plans are apparently a little too serious for those in Metz's inner circle, according to the source.
"It's great to see her happy and dating again," one "pal" explains. "But there's a lot of confusion about why they kept their romance totally hidden until now." As the magazine notes, Collins' revelatory post included a mention of May being the start of their relationship.
The unnamed snitch is generous enough to reassure fans that "nobody doubts Bradley's intentions," there's still an underlying current of concern for the star. "Chrissy's all or nothing," the loose-lipped friend concludes. "This is way too intense for some."
Look, we can't deny the fact that these two seem head-over-heels for each other. Metz herself couldn't help but gush in response to Collins' birthday post, commenting, "My dearest Bradley, you are a gift I have dreamed about but never knew actually existed! I love you and clearly YOU da best." She posted a "man crush Monday" photo of her boyfriend just this week.
What do these tabloids want? Waiting to publicly confirm a relationship is moving too slowly, but saying that you love each other after four months is too fast. While Metz has publicly said that she likes the idea of adopting or fostering kids, we're incredibly skeptical of the claims about marriage and baby talk. The idea that these tabloids actually know someone close to Metz considering the quality of their past sources is laughable.
While rumors about her show don't come as a surprise, Metz is a somewhat rare topic for the tabloids. However, examining the magazines' coverage of other stars reveals plenty. The Enquirer just published a bogus rumor about Zac Efron's fledgling relationship with a non-celebrity as well. The publication's sources also proved to be bunk when the outlet tried to come up with some gossip about Martha Stewart's dating life and her pal Snoop Dogg.
Star even made up a feud between her This Is Us co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley feuding, as well as falsely reporting on the state of Katie Holmes' affection-heavy relationship with a chef. Basically, every time these tabloids have promised the inside scoop of a celebrity's relationship, they've been consistently wrong with nothing to offer except publicly available information and made-up quotes. All anyone knows right now is that Chrissy Metz is having a great time with her boyfriend.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.