Why People Think Charlize Theron Is Difficult To Work With

Those weren’t the only rumors that sprung up about Theron about her time on the set of Bombshell. Life & Style claimed Charlize Theron was being “difficult” on set. “Charlize is never happy with the edits, clashes with the director and has the crew walking on eggshells around her,” insisted an insider who claimed to have knowledge of what went down. One problem: by the time this article was written, production had long wrapped on the film. The entire story was written in present tense as if everything was happening in the moment, but clearly that wasn’t the case. That wasn’t enough evidence, however, for Gossip Cop to come to a decisive conclusion, so we reached out to a source close to the situation. Our source dismissed the rumors as “not true.”