Why People Hate Taylor Swift

It’s difficult to blame one specific thing that made people dislike Taylor Swift. It’s not unusual for a young woman to date around before finding the person she wants to settle down with. And even if Swift never settled down with anyone, that’s more her concern than anyone else’s. As for Swift’s personal politics, it seems as if people are always offended by people they disagree with, so it follows that some would dislike Swift no matter what, just because of what she believes. Honestly, it feels as if most people dislike Swift because she is a confident, successful woman, but that’s just one person’s opinion.