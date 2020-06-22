Why People Hate Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey became a household name due to his comedy and his straight talk both on his radio show and his daytime talk show. Not everyone seems to find him very charming, however. There are several aspects about the controversial host with the most that drive some to absolutely detest him.
Harvey is famous for doling out relationship advice on both his daytime talk show and his radio show. Some feel, however, that Harvey’s advice is too often centered on what women are doing wrong and what the ladies have to do to fix their situation. This is part of his old-school way of thinking, critics say, and it’s time for the talk show host to realize that his old-fashioned ideas aren’t welcome in this day and age.
An event Harvey held for his talk show, “What Men Really Think - The Event!” featured an audience of around 2,000 men. Several comedians were in attendance and some of them came forward about their experience. Women who were invited onstage to ask questions were often catcalled. Other women, who videoed in to ask their questions of Harvey, were either cheered or groaned at based on their appearance.
According to accounts from attendees, Harvey made no moves to chastise the audience for their behavior, though one staff member told the audience they were acting “rapey.” In fact, it was said that Harvey instead told the women that this was typical when men got together. The event left a sour feeling towards the radio host.
There is also a feeling that Harvey is a bit of a hypocrite for giving dating and relationship advice. The talk show host has been married three times, critics point out, which makes his romance advice suspect in their eyes. Accusations of unfaithfulness have followed Harvey through his marriages, even his third one. Cheating on his wife wouldn’t be a good look for a man who professes to be an expert on relationships, if the allegations were true.
There’s also the fact that Harvey was sued by his second ex-wife, Mary Harvey, though the suit was dismissed by a judge because it was filed in the wrong state. Still, with two acrimonious divorces under his belt, and with his third marriage seemingly in turmoil after allegations that he’d stepped out, Steve Harvey’s detractors say he’s the last person they’d turn to for advice.
There’s also the matter of Harvey’s talk show. Steve was cancelled suddenly last year, which was a surprise for not only Harvey’s audience, it came as a surprise for Harvey himself. Harvey ripped the decision by NBC, explaining that he had read about the fact that his show was cancelled before he’d been personally told the news. When sudden changes like this are made, it’s inevitable that rumors about why the change took place will begin to spread.
It didn’t help that Harvey had gone viral two years earlier in 2017 for sending out a memo asking staff to leave him alone while he was in his dressing room. This became proof that Harvey was difficult to work with, which might be why so many people readily believed Harvey was at fault for the cancellation.
It wasn’t just how the show ended that left a bad taste in some people’s mouths. During the show’s run, Harvey made a number of controversial statements, but perhaps none so controversial as his comments about Asian men. Harvey was discussing the book How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men when he said, “That’s one page, too! 'Excuse me, do you like Asian men?' 'No.' 'Thank you.'”
The comedian went on to say that he didn’t even like “chinese food.” Many Asian Americans were quite offended by this statement and Fresh Off The Boat creator Eddie Huang wrote an editorial for the New York Times criticizing Harvey for his comment. Though his comments about Asian American men were completely unacceptable, whether or not he meant them as a joke, he did apologize for them.“I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week,” Harvey tweeted. “It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.”
Of course, many of the rumors about Harvey’s current so-called marriage troubles are totally made up by the tabloids. Harvey, who has been married to Marjorie Harvey for well over a decade at this point, has never been credibly said to be unfaithful to his wife. The only place those rumors appear are in the disreputable pages of supermarket tabloids like the National Enquirer, which once claimed Harvey’s wife walked out on him because he got too close to Kris Jenner. Gossip Cop easily debunked the rumor. Jenner is actually a friend of Marjorie and it’s highly unlikely the reality star would attempt to carry on an affair with her friend’s husband.
Rumors about Steve Harvey’s divorce have been going on for years. It seems like the couple are always either discussing divorce or on the verge of it if these gossip rags are to be believed. Gossip Cop has come across this rumor so many times, we compiled a list of all the most ridiculous rumors surrounding the topic.
Whether or not a person wishes to follow Harvey’s romantic advice is a personal decision. If his advice doesn’t sit well with anyone, they’re more than welcome to not take it. It all really boils down to personal choice.