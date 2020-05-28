Why People Hate Meghan Markle So Much

Many of Markle’s detractors believe her to be too harsh in her dealings with her father, and are especially upset about the fact that Thomas has yet to meet his grandson, Archie. To them, Markle had no problem taking all of her father’s support during the years she needed him, but now that he’s old and can no longer do anything for her, she’s cut him off. Though Thomas has certainly made mistakes, the critics argue, many of them could have possibly been made out of ignorance. Thomas didn’t receive the training that Markle did when she joined the royal family. Not allowing him to meet his grandson is too harsh a punishment for his actions, many have argued.