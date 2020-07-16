Why People Hate Jared Leto

A Pricey Fandom

Another way the band’s following resembles a real-life cult is all the money. These intimate retreats aren’t cheap, with Camp Mars, a two-night outdoor camping experience in Malibu held September 7-9, 2019, costing participants $999. That’s the bare bottom price, for which ticket buyers would have to bring their own tent. If event-goers wanted a more exclusive dorm experience, they’d have to fork out even more, with the high-end “VIPs” paying as much as $6,499 to have their own space. That’s not the only fan event that fans had to shell out exorbitant amounts of money to pay for. There have been claims that 30 Seconds to Mars has charged fans as much as $900 for meet and greet sessions according to one blogger who allegedly attended such an event in 2013. As a comparison, Rihanna charged $116 in 2015, and Taylor Swift has always made it a point to make her meet and greet events free. Fans don’t really seem to mind the high price tags, however, with some posting online afterward that though the price was a bit overboard, the experience was ultimately worth it.