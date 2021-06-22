Why Londoners Are Furious Over Harrison Ford Shooting ‘Indiana Jones’ In Their Neighborhood

Beloved action star Harrison Ford’s latest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Empire of Evil, has stirred one London neighborhood up to a boiling point. The neighborhood where the movie is filming has been complaining about living in hell during the shoot and have expressed a number of other complaints.

London Neighbors Revolt Over ‘Indiana Jones’ Filming

The fifth film of the Indiana Jones film series will focus on the ultimate bad guys, the Nazis, once again. Some residents of one London neighborhood claim it’s the filmmakers themselves that are the real villains, however. After a homeowner took a $75,000 payday from the production company to allow filming in their home, they left town.

The neighbors the homeowner left behind aren’t pleased to say the least. According to a WhatsApp residents’ group chat, neighbors had to contend with their street being closed off to traffic and over 100 parking spots cordoned off, presumably for the cast and crew’s use. Neighbors have reportedly slammed the lucky owner for “getting rich quick only to ‘leave everyone else to suffer,” the Sun reports.

One woman wrote, “A single homeowner has made a mint and the rest of us are left facing the disturbance. It’s a joke…” She continued listing her grievances, as well as confrontations she witnessed, “They closed the road so it caused a lot of disruption. Some people were outside arguing over spaces… I could hear angry voices and lots of cars driving around. People should at least be compensated.”

She added, “My friend got home from work and had to park 15 minutes away. She was [expletive] fuming with them.” Another complained after receiving a $150 parking ticket, “It was late at night and I couldn’t find a spot anywhere. It’s chaos. The staff haven’t been very helpful either.”

At Least It’s Over Now

Naturally, Harrison Ford isn’t to blame for the difficulties these poor residents had to face through no fault of their own. It seems like the inconvenience to the neighborhood at large wasn’t thoroughly considered. Sure, the homeowner was compensated for the use of their home, but what about all the people who live in the area who were so rudely inconvenienced? The people who had to park far away from their street and walk or faced other little annoyances?

If the production gets in the way of their day-to-day lives, it stands to reason that something should be done to make that right. Thankfully, these poor people only had to put up with this disturbance for the four days it took the production company to film the scenes it needed in the home. Now they can all get back to their regular lives, minus the annoying inconveniences of essentially living on a film set.

More News From Gossip Cop

Calista Flockhart Leaving Harrison Ford Because He Won’t Quit Flying?



Harrison Ford Wants People To Know We Need Nature



Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart’s Marriage ‘On The Rocks’?



Harrison Ford Discusses His Worst Injuries And How He Stays In Shape



Harrison Ford Called Donald Trump ‘Brilliant’ And ‘Compassionate’?