Why Latest Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce News Isn’t A Surprise

Kim Kardashian, wearing a gold dress, stands with Kanye West, in a black suit, on the red carpet
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

There have been conflicting reports claiming that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may soon get divorced. Some outlets claim that Kardashian is “done” with her husband of nearly seven years, while others report that the couple is still working through their problems in marriage counseling. Regardless, it’s clear that divorce is definitely on the table, though only time will tell if the troubled couple will take that final step. In the meantime, Gossip Cop has gone through our archives and pulled together a comprehensive timeline of West and Kardashian’s divorce rumors.

The cover of NW magazine with a full length photo of Kim Kardashian
(NW)

2018 Was Allegedly A Rough Year For Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Three years ago, Australian tabloid NW ran a cover story claiming that Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West. Though that’s the story the tabloid described on the cover, the accompanying article told a different story, which can be read here.

That same year, Grazia reported that Kardashian was preparing to leave her husband and had even mapped out an “escape plan.” Gossip Cop investigated the claims and came to our own judgement on the supposed plans.

A close up photo of Kim Kardashian graces the cover of In Touch
(In Touch)

In Touch insisted months later that Kardashian was planning to divorce West because the rapper had moved to Chicago. Our ruling on the rumor can be read here.

A photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the cover of OK! Australia
(OK! Australia)

OK! Australia later reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage was “over” and that Kardashian had already signed divorce papers. The tale wasn’t as it seemed, however, and our coverage exposed several inconsistencies.

The cover of In Touch which features a photo of Kim Kardashian holding a blanketed figure
(In Touch)

2019 Brought More Tales Of Imminent Divorce

The rumors of divorce picked back up in 2019, with In Touch reporting that Kardashian wanted to divorce West as soon as the couple’s fourth child was born. After looking at the story from all angles, Gossip Cop reached a firm conclusion, which we shared here.

The cover of Life & Style with a large photo of Kim Kardashian holding her daughter, Chicago
(Life & Style)

Life & Style reported shortly thereafter that a terrified Kardashian had packed up her four kids and fled the family’s home in the middle of the night. There were many reasons why Kardashian allegedly walked out on West with the couple’s kids, the outlet insisted. The full story, along with all the sordid details, can be found here.

Late in the year, NW published a piece reporting that Kardashian was terrified that West’s fragile mental state would lead to a “snap” and the rapper might even “kill her.” Gossip Cop had no trouble correcting the story, which can be read in full here.

In December 2019, the National Enquirer reported that Kim Kardashian was sick of her “rapper turned Jesus freak” husband and his religious obsession. As a result, the pair were headed for a nasty divorce, though Gossip Cop believed otherwise at the time, which we laid out in detail here.

Cover of Life & Style magazine featuring a large photo of Kim Kardashian
(Life & Style)

At the tail end of the year, Life & Style published a cover story insisting that West and Kardashian were divorcing, and that the rapper was demanding Kardashian’s entire fortune in addition to full custody of the couple’s children. The full story, and Gossip Cop’s verdict, can be read here.

Cover of In Touch Magazine featuring a photo of Kim Kardashian
(In Touch)

Scandals And Controversy Marred 2020 For Kim And Kanye

In 2020, there were stories about the couple’s impending divorce almost every week in the tabloids, including a cover story from In Touch that claimed that Kardashian was gearing up for a “$2 billion divorce” from West. We discussed our judgement here.

It’s still not clear whether Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage will survive this latest curveball. In the event that the couple does decide to divorce, the legal proceedings could possibly take years to complete. Gossip Cop will keep an eye on the situation and update this article as new information comes to light.

