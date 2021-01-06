Why Latest Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce News Isn’t A Surprise

There have been conflicting reports claiming that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may soon get divorced. Some outlets claim that Kardashian is “done” with her husband of nearly seven years, while others report that the couple is still working through their problems in marriage counseling. Regardless, it’s clear that divorce is definitely on the table, though only time will tell if the troubled couple will take that final step. In the meantime, Gossip Cop has gone through our archives and pulled together a comprehensive timeline of West and Kardashian’s divorce rumors.