Why Kim Cattrall Will Be Missing From The 'Sex In The City' Reboot

A reboot of the popular late '90s show Sex and the City is headed for HBO Max and one star is conspicuously missing from the revival. There have been rumors for years about the bad blood between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, so it’s no surprise that Cattrall, who played man-eater Samantha Jones, has chosen not to sign on to the project. Despite rumors from the tabloids that a reconciliation was in the works between the two actresses, this recent news proves that some bridges can’t be unburned.