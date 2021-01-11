Kim Kardashian West's Rep Responds To Rumors 'KUWTK' Star Is Dating CNN's Van Jones News Kim Kardashian West's Rep Responds To Rumors 'KUWTK' Star Is Dating CNN's Van Jones
News

Why Kim Cattrall Will Be Missing From The 'Sex In The City' Reboot

The cast of Sex And The City pose together on the red carpet
(vipflash/Shutterstock.com)

A reboot of the popular late '90s show Sex and the City is headed for HBO Max and one star is conspicuously missing from the revival. There have been rumors for years about the bad blood between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, so it’s no surprise that Cattrall, who played man-eater Samantha Jones, has chosen not to sign on to the project. Despite rumors from the tabloids that a reconciliation was in the works between the two actresses, this recent news proves that some bridges can’t be unburned.

Kim Cattrall A No Show For 'SATC' Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s alleged feud goes back at least a decade. Cattrall has long insisted that a toxic work environment was behind her decision to leave the Sex and the City franchise behind for good, even with a groundswell of fan support for a third film.

Kim Cattrall sits close to Sarah Jessica Parker as they look at a phone together
(Jim Helmes/Shutterstock.com)

Cattrall has held firm to her decision to stay out of the franchise and, despite her earlier claims that the franchise couldn’t move forward without Samantha Jones, Parker has apparently conceded. In the past, Parker expressed disappointment that she was unable to get SATC 3 off the ground, something that Cattrall faced a lot of blame for. She hit back at critics, however, and insisted that it was unfair for her to take the lion’s share of the blame.

It’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva. The answer was always no and a respectful, firm no.

The four main leads from Sex And The City pose together on a New York City street
(Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com)

“I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects,” Cattrall continued. “To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.” Though some outrageous outlets have claimed Cattrall would be replaced so that the character Samantha Jones could continue on, there are no plans for the sassy blond to make an appearance in the ten-episode half-hour series, which is set to begin production this spring in New York City.

