Why Kat Dennings Defended Billie Eilish Against Body Shamers

Count Kat Dennings among the many fans who empathize with Billie Eilish.
On Tuesday, the 34-year-old actress appeared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote her new film Friendsgiving. But she also had an earful for the trolls who recently shamed Eilish after the singer was spotted in form-fitting clothes.
"Any woman in the spotlight is already under a tremendous amount of pressure and the internet is gross and awful and I hate it," Dennings told ET's Katie Krause. "I don't know if it's because she's so young and it just feels so inappropriate for anyone to comment on any young person’s body. People forget themselves because the internet is this wall they can hide behind."
The topic came up after Dennings shut down haters on Twitter in mid-October.
"I felt personally affronted by it because she's a beautifully young girl who is making unbelievable, earth-changing art,” Dennings added. "I mentioned in my tweet that I looked exactly like that when I was her age and I had a horrible time. Things have improved as far as body image for girls and boys and everybody -- things are more inclusive now. But when I was growing up it was not like that. I hope people know that people are in their corner and that [body shaming] is not okay."
For her part, Eilish has done a perfectly fine job defending herself. During her last tour, the 18-year-old included a video interlude that addressed the topic of body shaming.
"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me," she says in the short film. "The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"
In a field where feuds and rivalries abound, we are happy to see an example of sisterhood and solidarity. For more on Dennings thoughts, check out a clip of the interview below.