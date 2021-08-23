Why Kaley Cuoco Sticks This Bizarre Substance Up Her Nose

Kaley Cuoco proved she isn’t your average as she opened up with a long list of must-have essentials earlier this year. The 35-year-old sitcom star, known for her unfussy ways and love of Amazon nightgowns, opened up to NY Mag in May, listing ten items she just can’t go without and including a surprising number of affordable ones.

Cuoco, last year joking that her Amazon nightgowns are an “essential item” during the pandemic, listed her actual essentials, and one item sees The Big Bang Theory star sticking stuff up her nose.

Kaley Cuoco Dishes On Her Must-Haves

The cheapest item on Kaley’s list clocks in at a sweet $10. The actress is a giant fan of Justin’s Honey Almond Butter, telling the media outlet:

“The first thing I eat when I wake up every morning is this on toast. Sometimes I’ll take a spoon to it, or have it with a banana, or put it in smoothies. My sister actually introduced me to the brand.”

While the $230 Nespresso machine Kaley also kicks off the day with costs a little more, it was back down to under $40 as Kaley detailed a self-care purchase, one she doesn’t use in a traditional way. The $32 Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Cream is the girl behind Penny’s skincare secret. Gushing over the unfussy beauty item, Kaley revealed:

“I fell in love with it after my makeup artist on The Flight Attendant started using it on me as a barrier cream. I ended up ordering a ton. I apply it absolutely everywhere: my hands, lips, neck, elbows, face. Because it’s allergy season now, I’ve actually been putting it in my nose, too. I use it if I have any sort of chafing or irritation. It can really, truly go anywhere.”

Rolling It Out After Workouts

Cuoco, known for her grueling workouts with trainer Ryan Sorensen and her avid equestrian activities, also listed the $40 Rollga Foam Roller, something she revealed using while watching TV. Anyone keeping tabs on the star’s Instagram this week will know that she’s nuts for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

$178 Kashwere Blankets and Garden of Life organic protein bars ($43 for 12) were also on the list, with the blonde saying: “They taste better than any others I’ve had.” Kaley is known to be quite the fussy eater, with 2020 bringing “Mushroom-Gate” as the star’s assistant Emma accidentally served her mushrooms with her salmon for lunch. Cuoco abhors mushrooms and eventually had to apologize for kicking up such a fuss.

A little alcohol doesn’t go amiss for Kaley. The Flight Attendant star also listed some gin, choosing Wölffer’s $32 Estate Pink Gin. She also made sure to mention the Olly wellness brand she now fronts, cherry-picking the Miss Mellow vitamins as her favorite. Cuoco was, this year, joined by Australian actress Rebel Wilson in fronting the feminine supplements brand.