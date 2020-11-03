Why Julianne Hough Filed For Divorce From Brooks Laich

Six months after announcing their separation, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are officially calling it quits. Now, let theories on their split commence.
The actress and dancer filed for divorce on Monday. She married the former NHL player in 2017 after an almost four-year courtship, and the pair took a shot at rekindling their romance after their May separation. In August, they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles, with a source telling ET they were "hoping for a full reconciliation."
"They missed being together and they both realized they’d taken each other for granted," said the insider, adding that they are "both working on being open and respectful of each other."
But according to the latest report from People, "they were ultimately on different pages."
"They were trying to get their marriage to work for a long time," a source told the outlet. "They both made many changes and compromised, but it just wasn't enough. They don't have the same vision for the future."
Fans first noticed Hough without her wedding ring while she cohosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve special with Carson Daly. About a week later, Laich told followers in an Instagram post, "In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life." The two stayed separate during quarantine, with Hough in L.A. and Laich in Idaho.
There's been plenty of speculation as to the specifics of their different visions. Was it Hough's sexual orientation? Or perhaps another man? The most plausible theory came from an anonymous ET source, who said, "Julianne seemed to be going through a period of self-discovery and change which isn't what Brooks had planned for. He loved the life they had and wanted nothing more than to build a family together but Julianne wasn't ready."
Hough has yet to comment on the break-up. However, in an Instagram story on Monday, she posted a quote from Nelson Mandela that read, "May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears."