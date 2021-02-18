Gossipcop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

 by Deb Taylor
News

Why Johnny Depp’s French Village Could Be Listed Again

B
Brianna Morton
7:00 pm, February 17, 2021
Stone buildings line a walkway in a French village
(Gibson Sotheby’s)

Rumor has it that Johnny Depp’s absolutely gorgeous French village estate might be hitting the market for the third time. Depp purchased the abandoned village in 2001 and, following his split from French actress/singer Vanessa Paradis, listed it on the real estate market multiple times. Not only is the property stunningly historic, but Depp has also poured millions into the property to update the massive estate with endless amenities. 

(Gibson Sotheby’s)

Johnny Depp has a reputation for owning several unusual properties, including owning multiple downtown LA penthouses, a private island in the Bahamas, and a horse farm located in Kentucky that the actor bought twice. All of those properties, impressive though they are, pale in comparison to Depp’s beautiful, sprawling French village, per TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

(Gibson Sotheby’s)

The village, which had been abandoned prior to Depp’s 2001 purchase, is a prime piece of real estate located just miles away from the popular celebrity hotspot Saint-Tropez. 

The property includes the main house as well as six guest homes, one of which was once a church. There’s also a private restaurant called Chez Marceline, a skate park, a full gym, and a wine cave. 

(Gibson Sotheby’s)

Though Depp reportedly spent over $10 million renovating and restoring the gorgeous stone and wood buildings, it’s the natural surroundings that are the most breathtaking part of the estate. The property is dotted with oaks that are over 300 years old and also contains olive trees and vineyards. 

(Gibson Sotheby’s)

The property hasn’t been officially listed on the market yet, but Depp has tried to sell the village in the past. He listed the village in 2015 and 2016, with the price ranging from $27 million to $63 million, but it didn’t sell. Could the third time be the charm for this utterly delightful French village? Only time will tell. 

