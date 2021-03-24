Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Boycotting The Show

Fans of Jeopardy! are calling for a two-week boycott of the program due to a controversial guest host. Dr. Mehmet Oz has only been temporarily hosting the trivia show for two days, but not everyone is happy about his presence.

Even before Dr. Oz took his turn as one of the rotating guest host of Jeopardy!, controversy surrounded him. A group of former contestants of the show signed an open letter to executive producer Mike Richards protesting Dr. Oz’s inclusion on the show, writing in part, “Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for. Jeopardy! is a show that values facts and knowledge.”

Dr. Oz has found himself in hot water multiple times over inaccurate statements about dietary and treatment plans he made on his show. He’d also gained a bad reputation for plugging fake cancer treatments and endorsing “gay reparative therapy,” an unproven therapy designed to turn a gay person straight. For those past statements, and more recent instances where he promoted unproven medicines, a whopping 593 past Jeopardy! contestants signed the letter.

Now fans are picking up the torch and vowing to boycott Dr. Oz’s stint as guest host on the trivia competition show. Several wrote on Twitter about their intention to avoid viewing the show as long as Dr. Oz was on the iconic set.

Never thought I would boycott Jeopardy but here we are — Jen & Tonic (@SheerJenius) March 23, 2021

Our family are loyal jeopardy fans HOWEVER, we will #BoycottJeopardy while Dr. Oz is the guest host. — Mwyatt (@mhcmhw) March 22, 2021

Most seemed sad to have to avoid the beloved, long-running program, but all appeared to be determined to make their displeasure known. There hasn’t been any word from producers or the network to indicate that Dr. Oz’s guest stint will be cut short, so those fans will likely have a tough two weeks ahead of them. Luckily for them, there are plenty of other guest hosts waiting in the wings to take their turn on the stage.

