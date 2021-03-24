Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Meghan Markle greets the crowd while wearing a navy colored coat News How Meghan Markle Bankrupted A Major Paparazzi Agency

A major paparazzi agency just filed for bankruptcy and Meghan Markle is partially responsible. Splash News & Picture Agency was sued by the Duchess of Sussex for photos taken of her and her son Archie while out on a private family outing in a Canadian park last year.  Infamous Paparazzi Agency Goes Under Thanks To […]

 by Brianna Morton
Joy Behar hugging Meghan McCain on an episode of "The View" Entertainment Meghan McCain Wants Joy Behar Fired From ‘The View’?

Is Meghan McCain getting Joy Behar fired from The View? One report claims the two can no longer co-exist. Gossip Cop investigates. Meghan Wants To Sic Pals On Joy After ‘Dog’ Comment According to the National Enquirer, McCain’s latest argument with Joy Behar on The View is the last straw. A source says “Meghan has […]

 by Matthew Radulski
The set of the game show Jeopardy! News Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Boycotting The Show

Fans of Jeopardy! are calling for a two-week boycott of the program due to a controversial guest host. Dr. Mehmet Oz has only been temporarily hosting the trivia show for two days, but not everyone is happy about his presence.  Even before Dr. Oz took his turn as one of the rotating guest host of […]

 by Brianna Morton
Ellen DeGerenes sitting in an audience at an award show next to Portia De Rossi Celebrities Reports Claim Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Marriage On The Rocks

Has Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi‘s marriage hit hard times? That’s what multiple reports are claiming. Gossip Cop has checked in on the couple and can clear things up.  De Rossi Walks Out?  Not long ago, In Touch reported that after a long stint of fighting, De Rossi needed to get away. The article claimed that tensions between the couple had been rising […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Boycotting The Show

B
Brianna Morton
10:12 am, March 24, 2021
The set of the game show Jeopardy!
(Getty Images)

Fans of Jeopardy! are calling for a two-week boycott of the program due to a controversial guest host. Dr. Mehmet Oz has only been temporarily hosting the trivia show for two days, but not everyone is happy about his presence. 

Even before Dr. Oz took his turn as one of the rotating guest host of Jeopardy!, controversy surrounded him. A group of former contestants of the show signed an open letter to executive producer Mike Richards protesting Dr. Oz’s inclusion on the show, writing in part, “Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for. Jeopardy! is a show that values facts and knowledge.”

Controversial ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Sparks Boycott Vows

Dr. Oz has found himself in hot water multiple times over inaccurate statements about dietary and treatment plans he made on his show. He’d also gained a bad reputation for plugging fake cancer treatments and endorsing “gay reparative therapy,” an unproven therapy designed to turn a gay person straight. For those past statements, and more recent instances where he promoted unproven medicines, a whopping 593 past Jeopardy! contestants signed the letter. 

Now fans are picking up the torch and vowing to boycott Dr. Oz’s stint as guest host on the trivia competition show. Several wrote on Twitter about their intention to avoid viewing the show as long as Dr. Oz was on the iconic set. 

Most seemed sad to have to avoid the beloved, long-running program, but all appeared to be determined to make their displeasure known. There hasn’t been any word from producers or the network to indicate that Dr. Oz’s guest stint will be cut short, so those fans will likely have a tough two weeks ahead of them. Luckily for them, there are plenty of other guest hosts waiting in the wings to take their turn on the stage.

More News From Gossip Cop

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Poolside Snap

Jennifer Lopez ‘Sets Sights On’ Dating Brad Pitt?

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

George Clooney ‘Taking A Break’ From Amal, Leaning On Friend Rande Gerber For Support?

Kris Jenner Breaking Up With Boyfriend Corey Gamble? Everything We Know

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.