Why Jennifer Aniston Made The Switch To Pilates, And Why She Went Back To The 15-15-15 Method

At 52-years-old, Jennifer Aniston has never looked better. She owes it all to her zen approach to life as well as her dedication to fitness and totally insane ability to stop at a single potato chip, even when she’s stressed. Never one to sit still for long, she’s developed an out-of-the-box routine that fits her energetic personality.

Jennifer Aniston Switched To Pilates, But Soon Moved On

In her cover interview with InStyle for the magazine’s September issue, Jennifer Aniston went into detail about her fitness routine as well as her broader commitment to her health and wellness. She fessed up to having at least five sleep apps on her phone to help her get a good night’s rest, which had been a struggle for her lately. Though she admitted she’d been having trouble sleeping, Aniston confirmed that she still managed to exercise every day. Or at least she does her best, Aniston is still human, after all. She explained, “I had an injury last fall and I was only able to do Pilates, which I absolutely love.”

The low impact exercise soon bored Aniston, who admitted, “I was missing that kind of sweat when you just go for it.” Now that she’s fully recovered, Aniston said that she got right back into the swing of things, which includes a lot of cardio. “I’m going back to my 15-15-15, which is a 15-minute spin, elliptical, run.” She added, “And then just old school: I can chase myself around a gym. I need some kind of movement, even if it’s just 10 minutes a day on a trampoline.” Aniston sure knows how to keep things fun, even when exercising.

Aniston’s Insane Chip Habit

When stress does get to her, Aniston allows herself a little treat: a single chip. When the interviewer tried to clarify that it really was just one chip, Aniston confirmed it, adding, “Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip.” The actress seemed to know what the reaction to that statement would be, quickly adding, “I know, that’s so annoying.”

She does occasionally let her hair down and relax with an alcoholic beverage, revealing that a margarita, “clean, no sugar,” or a dirty martini were her go-to favorites. She explained, “I only have two to three drinks, tops, and I don’t do exotic. When someone asks, ‘Would you like a cranberry, coconut, cucumber-spiced or hibiscus whatever?’ No, I would not.”

She does boast a cellar full of spirits thanks to all the housewarming gifts she received after moving into her new house, including a few “tequilas of the month” subscriptions. She added, “you could come here and probably order anything you wanted to.” Wouldn’t it be something to have Jennifer Aniston play bartender for you? Just as long as you don’t ask for anything too “exotic.”