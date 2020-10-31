Why Is Vin Diesel Making Pop Music Now?

Vin Diesel's Musical Experience

In an interview with People, Diesel says that music has always played a role in life. "I did musical theater as a kid, and I started rapping back in the early '80s," Diesel tells the outlet. "But the real singing happened with social media. When I sang 'Stay,' I remember Mikky [Ekko] saying something like, 'Vin's cover is the best.' I was feeling all kinds of encouragement there. People say, 'We've been watching you make these karaoke videos for 10 years for all your social media fans, and we see that you're serious and that you love it and we support it.' That's beautiful."