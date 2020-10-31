Why Is Vin Diesel Making Pop Music Now?

After debuting his first single last month on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Vin Diesel is back with a follow-up song. Tropical house tune "Days Are Gone" drops today, solidifying the 53-year-old action star's pivot from acting to music.
Surprised? On a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Diesel tells us why his new career path is a natural next step for him.
"For the last ten years I've been announcing when a film would come out," he says. "The idea that I had to push [Fast & Furious 9] ... I didn't want to feel like I was letting a whole audience down. Thinking about what I could do to compensate for the fact that [the movie] was being pushed to 2021 ... I realized I had this other creative outlet."
"I'm very grateful that I've been toying with music so long that on a year like this that no one would predict, I had [that outlet]." Another thing Diesel has are talented collaborators—both singles were produced by Petey Martin, who has written songs for Celine Dion, and released on Palm Tree Records (founded by Norwegian DJ Kygo).
"I felt like the two songs that I released should be upbeat or positive in some way," explains Diesel. "'Days Are Gone' is a song that kind of represents how we all feel right now—reminiscing about a time pre-COVID, where our lives were different. I can't say that it's about the pandemic, but I can say it's something I think people will relate to that's nostalgic—I think people will gravitate to."
In an interview with People, Diesel says that music has always played a role in life. "I did musical theater as a kid, and I started rapping back in the early '80s," Diesel tells the outlet. "But the real singing happened with social media. When I sang 'Stay,' I remember Mikky [Ekko] saying something like, 'Vin's cover is the best.' I was feeling all kinds of encouragement there. People say, 'We've been watching you make these karaoke videos for 10 years for all your social media fans, and we see that you're serious and that you love it and we support it.' That's beautiful."
Does Diesel have a real shot at music or should he stick to acting? You can listen to the track here. For more on the interview, check out the video: