Why Is Tim Allen Trending On Twitter? Tim Allen Weighs In

Twitter users were mystified by the latest trending topic: Home Improvement star Tim Allen. The actor’s name began trending on Twitter, and as most people know, Twitter is a magnet for hot takes and silly jokes. The trend spawned a range of tweets throwing out jokes or criticisms of Allen or asking why in the world thousands of people were talking about a man whose most recent gig was on the Quibi revival of Reno 911. Even Tim Allen himself got in on the trend.