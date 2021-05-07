Why ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star Daniel Dae Kim ‘Unnerves’ Fellow Passengers On Planes

Daniel Dae Kim stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and recalled the moment he realized his presence on a plane was causing his fellow passengers some distress. At first, the Hawaii Five-0 star couldn’t figure out why he was getting strange looks, but then the realization dawned on him. It all had to do with the TV drama that launched him to fame.

Daniel Dae Kim Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane

While chatting with Jimmy Kimmel Thursday night, Daniel Dae Kim went on a trip down memory lane with the comedian to his glory days as a star of Lost. The show burst onto the scene in 2004 and ran for six years. Kim portrayed Jin Soo Kwan, one of the many doomed passengers on Oceanic Flight 815. The island mystery soon became a hit and helped launch the careers of some of today’s biggest stars. But back when the show first premiered, Kim wasn’t so sure that it was all that popular, at least not until he boarded a flight to LA.

Kim was traveling from Hawaii, where much of the show was shot, to LA for a press event. The entire cast was on the plane and Kim couldn’t help but notice that they were garnering a reaction from the rest of the people on the flight. “People started looking at us and then started looking down, nervously,” Kim told Kimmel, before explaining, “Because if we all were on the plane, they were in trouble — because we survived.”

Nervous Passengers Clued Kim Into ‘Lost’s’ Success

Since the rest of the passengers knew to be nervous with that lot around, it was clear to Kim that the series was taking off. Despite the grim reaction of the other passengers on the flight, it must have been gratifying to see evidence that the show was a success. While on the late night talk show, Kim also spoke about his new charitable organization, the Asian American Foundation, which aims to stop anti-Asian hate.

“It is the first organization of its kind that is set out to educate and bring other community organizations together, and make a concerted effort to stop the violence and hate against Asian Americans,” Kim said before noting that the organization had just launched a few days before. As one of the most prominent Asian-American actors in Hollywood, it’s amazing to see Kim stepping up to help his community as it grapples with a wave of anti-Asian sentiment and violence. As these crimes continue, it’s good to know that there are plenty of people willing to stand up to hatred and protect their fellow man.

