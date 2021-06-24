Why Harrison Ford’s Taking A Hiatus From ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison Ford will be taking a hiatus from filming the upcoming fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise after suffering a shoulder injury on set. This is not the first time the 78-year-old actor has suffered an injury while filming in recent years.

On Set Injury Leads To Harrison Ford’s Hiatus, Here’s What’s Happening With ‘Indiana Jones 5’

The injury reportedly took place while Harrison Ford was rehearsing a fight scene, according to a spokesperson for Walt Disney Co confirmed on Wednesday. “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene,” the statement read, “Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Production only began on Indiana Jones 5 earlier this month but is expected to continue despite the absence of its star. According to Deadline, which broke the story, the plan is to film around Ford’s absence as the veteran actor heals and undergoes treatment for his injury. As of right now, the film is expected to be released on July 29, 2022, but time will tell if there will be a delay due to Ford’s injury.

Ford’s Bad Luck Streak On Set Continues

This is the second time in recent years that Ford, who will be turning 79-years-old next month, has been injured on set. The actor was inadvertently crushed beneath the heavy door of the Millennium Falcon while filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which resulted in a broken leg. It’s not just film sets that seem to cause bad luck for the actor, either. He’s also been in a number of plane crashes thanks to his avid aviation hobby.

Ford’s been in two plane crashes: one in 1999 and one in 2015 that left him with a broken leg. Ford was also nearly sanctioned by the FAA in 2017 after he landed his plane on a taxiway, narrowly avoiding another plane carrying about 100 passengers. Despite these scares and near misses, Ford continues to be as enamored with the skies as he’s always been.

Of course, that’s not how the tabloids spin it. According to those disreputable rags, each of these admittedly scary incidents began causing tension in his marriage to actress Calista Flockhart. One tabloid was so bold as to claim that Flockhart planned to leave Ford over his refusal to quit flying. Obviously, the couple remains together and very much in love, despite the negative whispers that insinuate otherwise. We wish Ford a speedy and pain-free recovery.

