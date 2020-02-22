Why Halle Berry Can Be Proud Of Her ‘Construction Worker Hands’

By Elyse Johnson |

Halle Berry is one of the most beautiful entertainers in Hollywood. The actress, who began her career in the late ‘80s, was a model before she began acting. Berry won several beauty pageants and was once the first-runner up in the Miss USA pageant. In 2003, Berry was named “Most Beautiful Person in The World” by People. It’s clear to see that the world can’t get enough of the actress. Even though Berry is talented and gorgeous, there are some that will find a flaw in anything. Of course, the actress is used to this by now and has responded back to the haters in the simplest of ways.

Halle Berry Jokes About Her Hands

In September 2019, the actress shared a picture on her Instagram page of a butterfly she was holding with the caption, “Today I was touched by an angel, #SpiritAnimal.” underneath it. The touching picture and caption were seemingly ruined when a follower made a remark about her hands. The Instagram user wrote, “The hands of a construction worker”, in her comment section. Instead of giving in to the insult, Halle Berry made light of the situation and laughed at the troll attempt.

“I knew somebody was gonna crack on the [hand],” she responded the following day with three laughing emojis.

Why The Actress Really Shouldn’t Feel Bad

Regardless of what the follower said, Halle Berry claims she is in the best shape of her life. The mom of two recently posted a picture of herself where she is showing off her abs with a huge grin. Berry has a very strict and rigorous workout routine. The actress shared with her what her workouts and nutrition entail, which include boxing, yoga, intermittent fasting, and a keto diet.

As for boxing, Berry revealed that she had been boxing for quite some time and it’s one of the best “full-body” workouts. “You’ll sculpt every muscle and burn major calories and fat. It dramatically decreases stress levels, develops hand-eye coordination, and builds confidence and discipline. But most importantly… you’ll never stop learning. I’ve been boxing for the past 10 years and regularly for the past three and I love that I always learn a new way to challenge myself and work new muscles,” the actress explained.

It seems like Halle Berry’s hard work has paid off. Most recently, the actress starred in the film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum alongside Keanu Reeves, playing an ex-assassin, Sofia. Berry received high praise for the role and especially for her for fighting scenes.