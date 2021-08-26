Why Gwyneth Paltrow Overhauled Her Diet Due To Long-Haul Covid

Gwyneth Paltrow is switching up her diet in order to help deal with the lingering effects the COVID virus brought. The actress is very outspoken about the various ways she maintains a healthy mind and body. And now, Paltrow is practicing a diet that she says helps cure excessive inflammation in the body. Here’s everything Gossip Cop knows about the story.

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Had The COVID-19 Virus

Last February, Paltrow took to her Goop website to inform her audience she had the COVID-19 virus very early in the pandemic crisis. The actress stated that the virus “left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog” that she is still trying to overcome. However, those aren’t the only long-term effects the virus left the actress with.

Apparently, Paltrow began experiencing “really high levels of inflammation” in her body while recovering from the virus. Initially, Paltrow cut out sugar and alcohol from her diet to reduce inflammation. And while she attested that “everything I’m doing feels good,” Paltrow is now taking anti-inflammatory practices to the next level.

A Strict New Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Earlier this August, Paltrow revealed the new diet she’s following to help reduce inflammation on her Goop Podcast. The actress claims to be on a Paleo diet so she can focus on “bringing those inflammation levels down.” This new diet forced Paltrow to cut out a lot of foods she used to regularly eat. For example, Paltrow says foods like lentils, garbanzo beans, rice, and quinoa, which she ate a lot, are now “off my menu.”

Paltrow’s Paleo diet centers around eating many fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, lean meats, and nuts and eggs (occasionally). In fact, medical professionals recommend that half your plate should be vegetables and fruit on a Paleo diet. This certainly isn’t an easy regime to follow, but the results prove to be worth it.

Paltrow isn’t the only celebrity that maintains a diet focused on reducing inflammation. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also follows similar eating habits. Brady says the “younger players don’t give too much thought to nutrition” and stands by his strict anti-inflammatory diet.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Past Diets

Paltrow only began following a Paleo diet recently. In the past, she pursued a macrobiotic diet, which heavily relies on whole grains and vegetables. The central focus behind a macrobiotic diet is to only eat nourishing foods that are free of toxins.

In addition to a macrobiotic diet, Paltrow also completed a week-long cleanse at least once a year. During the cleanse, Paltrow says she cuts out popular foods like eggs, refined sugar, gluten, corn, dairy, alcohol, and caffeine entirely.