News

Why Frank Fritz Won’t Be Returning To ‘American Pickers’ Anytime Soon

Brianna Morton
9:50 am, July 21, 2021
Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe pose together in Daytona Beach
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Imagees)

The bad blood between Mike Wolfe and his former American Pickers co-host Frank Fritz has been no secret, but the reported feud between the two stars is apparently not the reason why Fritz won’t be returning to the show any time soon. Though Fritz has recently expressed interest in making a return, sources have divulged that Wolfe will continue to host on his own for the time being. 

‘American Pickers’ Feud To Blame For Frank Fritz’s Exit?

Mike Wolfe has been hosting American Pickers on his own since Frank Fritz stepped back in order to focus on his health. Fritz hasn’t been featured in an episode of the wildly popular History Channel reality show since March 2020 as a result of both a required back surgery as well as his longtime struggles with Crohn’s disease. 

Despite Fritz’s very public struggles with his health, the relationship between the former co-hosts hasn’t seemed to improve one bit. Fritz says that he hasn’t spoken with Wolfe in two years and that Wolfe didn’t reach out to talk after Fritz’s back surgery. In spite of the clear division between the two men, sources close to production on American Pickers told TMZ that their falling out had nothing to do with Fritz’s exit from the show. 

Sources Close To Production Claim To Have The Real Scoop

Fritz himself made the decision to step away from the show in order to fully focus on his health and the sources insisted that the show had to go on, with or without him. The sources went on to say that there were no plans at the moment to bring Fritz back, not because of his alleged feud with Wolfe, but simply because the show has continued to be a success with just one host. 

Fritz has claimed in the past that Wolfe is attempting to have his brother, Robbie, take over his co-hosting spot, but that was also denied by the show. Fritz has made it clear that he’d love to come back on the show, especially since he’s lost 70 pounds in order to get a better handle on his Crohn’s disease, but producers reportedly believe that the show is going just fine without him. Looks like Wolfe will be hosting on his own for the foreseeable future. 

