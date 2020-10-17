Why 'Fixer Upper's' Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Constantly Rumored To Be Divorcing

Tabloids have always taken a special interest in couples where both work full time, and Chip and Joanna Gaines are no different. Working women, mothers in particular, are always accused of either abandoning their families for work or angry at their partner for seemingly doing so. There is no in-between. There's also been a history of couples on reality shows splitting up after a few seasons, but that's not the case either, since Chip and Joanna seemingly enjoy a good working and personal relationship as spouses and parents. Speaking of which, the two seem perfectly content with the number of children they currently have, and while five children might seem intimidating to some, there are definitely families out there with way more kids who are doing just fine.