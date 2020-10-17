Why 'Fixer Upper's' Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Constantly Rumored To Be Divorcing

Chip and Joanna Gaines became TV mainstays with their wildly popular house-flipping show Fixer Upper, but some tabloids have expressed doubts about whether the pair’s marriage will stand the test of time. Many outlets have already hinted that the spouses have been fighting for a number of reasons, especially over money and their new home improvement network. Gossip Cop has seen a number of troubling rumors about the couple over the last few months, so we’d like to add some clarity to the situation.
Late last month, OK! reported that Joanna and Chip Gaines were fighting over money. According to the outlet, Chip was eager for the couple to spread their “financial wings” beyond the couple’s “Magnolia brand, home decor line, and popular retail and restaurant businesses” in their hometown of Waco, Texas. A so-called “insider” snitched,
Chip believes you have to spend money to make money, and if he had his way, he’d be pouring cash into more ventures and not just in Waco.
But Joanna, ever the practical one, was not so sure about his plan, sources revealed. “Their business was hurt during the quarantine and they’re just getting up and running again. Jo wants to cool it for a while,” the source whispered. Although Joanna usually just gave into Chip’s demands, this time was different, sources said, adding, “she’s putting her foot firmly down, and Chip’s not happy when someone tells him no.” Gossip Cop doubted that the couple, who are currently working together on several projects, were having trouble getting along. We reached out to the spouses’ spokesperson, who confirmed our hunch and told us there was “zero truth to any such rumor.”
Money isn’t the only thing the couple supposedly fought over. According to the National Enquirer, it was all Chip’s idea to reboot the house-flipping reality show, and “they’ve been bickering about it ever since.” Joanna was particularly upset “because Chip made the decision without her.” The mom of five and design expert preferred raising their family, and was “concerned he’s bitten off more than they can chew.”
Even more troubling was the fact that Joanna supposedly wanted to try to get pregnant with the couple’s sixth child. “The couple had even discussed adding to their brood,” the outlet insisted, but now she was apparently “having second thoughts.” At the heart of the matter was the betrayal Joanna allegedly felt towards Chip. “Joanna’s irritated he didn’t include her in the decision-making,” the article concluded.
Gossip Cop highly doubted that Chip would ever make such a big decision without consulting his wife, with whom he shares an almost fairytale romance. We reached out to the couple’s spokesperson and received an answer that confirmed our suspicions that the decision to reboot the show was completely mutual.
They are the heads of their network – the decision to bring the show back was truly theirs and theirs alone. What’s to fight about? They’re having a blast.
The tabloid, and its undoubtedly fake source, totally made up the story in order to fit its own twisted narrative. And the tabloid also fell into another trope that these outlets often resort to: claiming that a couple who already have a sizable number of kids are planning to add to their brood. Ever since the couple welcomed their fifth child, a son named Crew, tabloids have been going crazy trying to predict when the family will grow again. So far, none have been remotely correct.
A recent tabloid trend has been predicting the demise of the couple’s Magnolia brand. A few months back, the Globe predicted that Chip and Joanna Gaines would soon be facing a cash crunch amid “dwindling business” thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown. According to the source that spoke to the outlet, the two were in a “lockdown meltdown,” adding, “Their business has been temporarily closed for a month due to quarantine and they're not sure when they'll open up and running again.” The Gaines were supposedly “getting really worried” since they’d “put all they had into their businesses and now they're losing thousands a day with hardly any money coming in.”
The pandemic was also to blame for the delays in the launch of the spouses’ Magnolia Network, Fixer Uppers’ new network home. Instead of relying on some unknown, unverified “source” for our information, Gossip Cop went straight for the source and asked the couple’s spokesperson for an answer, and was told the claim was “laughable.” The outlet was wrong about the pair’s financial situation as well as the effect quarantine has had on their business. Honestly, there's not much tabloids like this get right.
There are a host of reasons why Joanna and Chip Gaines’ marriage has brought on this tabloid speculation. These types of outlets have relied on four key stereotypes as the basis for claiming the two have been experiencing marital problems: the Gaines’ status as a working, power couple; the spouses’ five children; the typical fate of married couples who appear on reality TV; and finally, the seemingly abrupt end of Fixer Upper.
Tabloids have always taken a special interest in couples where both work full time, and Chip and Joanna Gaines are no different. Working women, mothers in particular, are always accused of either abandoning their families for work or angry at their partner for seemingly doing so. There is no in-between. There's also been a history of couples on reality shows splitting up after a few seasons, but that's not the case either, since Chip and Joanna seemingly enjoy a good working and personal relationship as spouses and parents. Speaking of which, the two seem perfectly content with the number of children they currently have, and while five children might seem intimidating to some, there are definitely families out there with way more kids who are doing just fine.
As for the abrupt end of Fixer Uppers two years ago, it wasn't so much an act of desperation from a couple seeking to heal their marriage through becoming more private as much as it was a savvy business move from an ambitious pair. The move also came around when Joanna discovered she was pregnant with her fifth child, so it's almost certain that the pair just wanted a little downtime to spend with their newly expanded family. Unfortunately for the tabloids, it appears that Chip and Joanna like to keep their relationship drama free.