Why Fans Think Katie Holmes’ Instagram May Have Been Hacked

Ultimately, it’s just a cute video of a turtle calmly floating until it decides to swim on, probably because it was spooked by the movement of the second creature. Like most comment sections, this is a case of shocked initial reactions leading to a piling on of repetitive speculation. A cursory search reveals that it’s pretty rare for a turtle to get swallowed whole — after all, what’s the point of having a shell if it’s just the equivalent of sandwich bread to predators? The main example we could find was from a 2009 story where a 7-foot dead grouper was found to have swallowed a 16-inch turtle in Australia. Other than that decade old incident, there really wasn't a lot of evidence to indicate otherwise.