Why Fans Think Katie Holmes’ Instagram May Have Been Hacked

After what looked to be a surprisingly dark video clip was posted to Katie Holmes’ Instagram page, fans are wondering if the actress’ social media got hacked. The actress’ social media is a mix of her latest projects, people she admires, social justice initiatives, and the occasional funny clip. It’s her latest video that’s drawn the most attention, drawing in over 200,000 views on Instagram, more than double the average of most of her posts.
The video, posted with the caption “too cute” and two pink heart emojis, shows a turtle floating on the water’s surface before it disappears as a large ominous shape — fans speculated that it was a dolphin, seal, or large fish — swims directly underneath the turtle. At first glance, it looks like Holmes caught the reptile’s final moments before it met the proverbial and literal bigger fish.
“Not cute! Just got eaten” one user commented. “Ok what is so cute here ????? Nobody gets it” another added. “Did your account get hacked?” someone else asked. “Who posted this? Its strange.”
While the short clip may seem distressing, it seems like another case of a social media misunderstanding. A more careful look at the video shows the turtle quickly dipping underwater and swimming away before the large creature swims into the foreground.
Ultimately, it’s just a cute video of a turtle calmly floating until it decides to swim on, probably because it was spooked by the movement of the second creature. Like most comment sections, this is a case of shocked initial reactions leading to a piling on of repetitive speculation. A cursory search reveals that it’s pretty rare for a turtle to get swallowed whole — after all, what’s the point of having a shell if it’s just the equivalent of sandwich bread to predators? The main example we could find was from a 2009 story where a 7-foot dead grouper was found to have swallowed a 16-inch turtle in Australia. Other than that decade old incident, there really wasn't a lot of evidence to indicate otherwise.
Plus, as Live Science reported after a great white shark was found dead after choking on a turtle, the reptiles are actually extremely good at avoiding predators like sharks, owing to their mobility and quickness — it's why the fact that a shark caught one was newsworthy. In fact, Katie Holmes’ easily misunderstood video is proof of turtles’ instincts and survival skills. So no, she hasn’t been hacked, and she has yet to post anything remotely offensive on her social media pages.