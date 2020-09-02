Why Every 'America's Got Talent' Judge Left The Show

David Hasselhoff

Former Baywatch star David Hasselhoff was another original judge on AGT that decided to call it quits early on. After Season 4 of the show, the Hoff decided to leave in order to pursue his own TV show. Hasselhoff announced his plans in a statement to People, which read in part, “I am proud that I was part of making America’s Got Talent the No. 1 rated show for the past four summers. It’s been a rewarding experience and now I’m thrilled to be able to follow my dream to do my own TV show, which will be announced very shortly.” Even after leaving the talent competition show, Hasselhoff apparently couldn’t leave it behind forever, since he joined the judge's panel for Britain’s Got Talent in 2011, a few years after leaving the American version.