Why Ellen DeGeneres Won’t Be On ‘The Ellen Show’ Today

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be missing its namesake today as comedian Tiffany Haddish steps in to guest host the show. Fans of Ellen DeGeneres may be wondering why the popular talk show host has been temporarily replaced.

Tiffany Haddish Taking Over For Ellen DeGeneres

Though fans are used to seeing Ellen DeGeneres greet them during the weekdays, this Friday she won’t be on The Ellen Show, though a familiar face took her place to keep the show rolling. Tiffany Haddish, who has guest-hosted for DeGeneres in the past, is hosting the daytime talk show today, speaking with guests Andra Day and Lil Rel Howery with her trademark charm.

Although Haddish’s presence on the show is always thoroughly enjoyable, it does make us question just why DeGeneres is missing. DeGeneres has worried fans in the past after a slate of guest hosts filled in for her, causing some to worry that she was leaving the show. There was no need to worry, DeGeneres assured her audience back in 2019 when she addressed the issue.

“Throughout the season, I’ve had wonderful people filling in for me as guest hosts,” DeGeneres explained during a previous episode of her hit talk show. “It’s a tradition that dates back to Johnny Carson, he would have guest hosts all the time. And I like to follow tradition, especially if it involves me missing work,” she added, jokingly.

As a TV host, DeGeneres can’t exactly take sick days, but there are obviously still times when she needs to take time for herself. “I mean, I’m a hero,” she quipped. “I work day in and day out to bring you some of the best entertainment a show can ever offer, so I decided that once in a while I need to take a day off…to run errands or buy a house.” The good news is that Ellen DeGeneres will likely be back on the air next week to greet fans with her usual exuberance.

