Why Dr. Dre Has To Pay Estranged Wife Nicole Young $500K

The divorce battle between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young continues to heat up. A judge has ordered Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, to pay Nicole a whopping $500,000, though that is just a fraction of what Nicole has requested. The funds are not a part of a spousal support agreement, but rather will go towards something else.

On April 27, LA Superior Court Judge Michael Powell ordered Dr. Dre to pay his estranged wife’s divorce lawyers half a million dollars to cover Nicole Young’s legal bills. That jaw-dropping amount is only about 10 percent of the total $5 million that Nicole requested in her filing.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Nicole asked for $5 million to go towards her legal bills in addition to $2 million per month in spousal support. Dr. Dre, who is worth an estimated $1 billion, was ordered by the judge to pay within 10 days of the court date, with the judge adding in a written ruling, “Fees are to be paid to petitioner’s [Nicole Young] counsel, no later than May 7.”

The contentious divorce between the hip-hop mogul and his former wife of over 20 years has been raging on for the last several months, ever since Nicole filed for divorce in June 2020. Each new batch of court documents that are released to the public shows that the proceedings are only getting more and more tense.

Nicole has accused Dr. Dre of abusing her during their marriage, testifying in court documents that there were several violent incidents that led her to fear for her life. Dr. Dre has denied the allegations, explaining in a statement, “I have never hit, attacked, stalked, molested, assaulted, threatened or abused Nicole in any fashion‚ at any time.”

Though the two are now legally single, their court battle is far from over. Luckily, though the former spouses share two children, both are now adults so there will be no complicated custody agreements to work out. Financially, however, the legal battle is as complicated as they come.

Since Dr. Dre amassed much of his vast fortune in the years that he was married to Nicole Young, there is some question as to whether she is entitled to some of it in the event of their divorce. There is also the matter of the couple’s prenup, which has further complicated the case. Hopefully the two don’t wind up becoming another Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, whose divorce has famously stretched on for five years now.

More News From Gossip Cop

Ruben Studdard: What The ‘American Idol’ Winner Is Doing In 2021



Report Claims Brad Pitt Starving In Wheelchair Because Of Angelina Jolie



Josh Duggar Arrested By Feds In Arkansas



Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb



Meghan Markle Actually Expecting Twins?