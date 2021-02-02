Why Dolly Parton Turned Down The Medal Of Freedom Twice And Could Say 'No' Again

While it's always nice to see Dolly Parton's Southern manners on display, it's hard to think of reasons why she doesn't deserve it. On top of being a major part of funding the Moderna vaccine, Parton's helped literally millions of children with her Imagination Library — and that doesn't begin to cover how she's used her massive platform to help smaller artists and charity initiatives alike. Oh, and she's also written some of the most beloved music in American history. While the Medal of Freedom is undoubtedly a great honor for anyone, fortunately, Parton's legacy will last far longer than any medal or award could.