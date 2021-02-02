Why Dolly Parton Turned Down The Medal Of Freedom Twice And Could Say 'No' Again

Few people deserve the Presidential Medal of Freedom more than Dolly Parton, and countless legions of fans have wondered why exactly she hasn't been recognized for her incredible charity work and excellent use of her platform. However, Parton has now revealed that she was actually offered the award twice during President Donald Trump's term and politely declined both times. But she also said that may not even accept the award if it was offered to her by President Joe Biden.
Parton spoke to Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her first Super Bowl commercial, as well as the fact that President Barack Obama regretted not giving the iconic singer the award so much that he'd talk to President Biden about it. "To be honest, in all fairness, I got offered the Freedom award from the Trump administration. I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill, then they asked me again about it and I wouldn't travel because of the COVID."
Parton, 75, and her 78-year-old husband, Carl Dean, are both susceptible to the worst of the coronavirus, so it's impressive to see the two placing their safety above the honor of the prestigious award. Given the fact that COVID-19 is far from over, travel is probably still extremely low on Parton's list of things that she'd like to do if President Biden offered her the medal anytime soon.
However, she noted that there's another reason she may abstain from the honor. "So now I feel like if I take it [from President Biden], I'll be doing politics," she explained. "So I'm not sure, I don't work for those awards. It'd be nice, but I'm not sure that I even deserve it. But that's a nice compliment for people think that I might deserve it."
While it's always nice to see Dolly Parton's Southern manners on display, it's hard to think of reasons why she doesn't deserve it. On top of being a major part of funding the Moderna vaccine, Parton's helped literally millions of children with her Imagination Library — and that doesn't begin to cover how she's used her massive platform to help smaller artists and charity initiatives alike. Oh, and she's also written some of the most beloved music in American history. While the Medal of Freedom is undoubtedly a great honor for anyone, fortunately, Parton's legacy will last far longer than any medal or award could.
Dustin Diamond Put Off Doctor Visit Over Fears Of Online Trolls Before Cancer Diagnosis
Report: 'Pathetic' Prince Harry Trapped In 'Nightmare' Marriage To Meghan Markle
Vanna White Taking Over As Host Of 'Wheel Of Fortune' From Pat Sajak?
Matthew McConaughey Quitting Hollywood, Changing Careers?
Report: 'Hefty' Heather Locklear's Weight Gain Blamed On Sobriety, Tensions With Fiancé